Nils Frahm Releases Calming Album 'Graz' For Piano Day

Nils Frahm originally recorded the album in 2009, but it is now just getting released.

Nils Frahm Courtesy of PR

Nils Frahm has released a piano album in honor of piano day for the second year in a row. The “new” album titled Graz was actually recorded in 2009 and kept under raps until now.

Graz was recorded at Mumuth, the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz, in 2009 as part of the thesis Conversations for Piano and Room produced by Thomas Geiger, which received an award at the 127th AES Convention in New York.

It is a gentle, thoughtful and peaceful album that calmly eases from song to the next. This is an album that is perfect for Monday and piano day falling on Monday is outstanding timing.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Sometimes when you hear a piano, you might think it’s a conversation between a woman and a man,” explains Frahm. “At the same time, it can hint at shapes of the universe and describe how a black hole looks. You can make sounds that have no relation to anything we can measure.”

The album is out now digitally, while physical editions will be available on May 21 via Erased Tapes.