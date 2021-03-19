Pandar Shares Upbeat House Track "Your Lovin"

Pandar Another Rhythm UK

Based in the South of England, rising producer Pandar has just dropped a potential summer house contender on London-based label Another Rhythm. Full of lush, synth stabs and an irresistible chord progression, "Your Lovin" is an upbeat, optimistic vibe that’s bound to leave you with a positive feeling.

A relative newcomer to the scene, Pandar is looking like a real name to watch. A surefire hit for fans of Lxury, Karma Kid and Jacques Greene - he’s already garnering support across Radio 1. The new single showcases his astute technical ability, as well as his aptitude to craft a house track that doesn’t take itself too seriously and ultimately, focuses on the fun-filled energy of a dancefloor.

Speaking on the new single, Pandar states:

“This release has been an ongoing project for over 12 months, starting as a completely different track that changed drastically throughout the process. The inspiration behind the record began with the aim to create something very emotive and high energy, that would get people moving and grooving on a sweaty, crammed dancefloor in the heat of the night (something every music lover and raver has missed being a part of for a long time!).”

Get your copy of the song here and stream it below.

