Premiere: Ant La Rock, Tone Troy - Makem [Simma Black]

Ant La Rock, Tone Troy - Makem [Simma Black]

Today, Magnetic Mag brings you an exclusive premiere from House music heavyweights Ant LaRock and Tone Troy. Inspired by peak-time hour clubbing in Brooklyn, Makem is pumping, infectious, and ready to turn the heat up to 11. This is also a special release for Tone Troy as it's his first outing on Simma Black.

About the track, Ant LaRock said "This collaboration came so naturally. After a long weekend out together (before covid), Tone & I wanted to create a track that really packed a punch, and killed it on any dance floor”.

Tone said “Accomplishments are always best when alongside the people that have been with you from the jump. Producing alongside my guy Ant made the whole track come together so easily. You’ll definitely be hearing me play this out in the clubs once gigs come back!”

Grab your copy here.