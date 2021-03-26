These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist Kryo with his track "Taste" which features on the debut compilation from new label Dungeon Beats.

DNG001 Dungeonbeats

This release really does tick every box within the 140 spectrum. DungeonBeats have come correct both musically & aesthetically with their debut project. Enlisting the skills of artists like J Kenzo, Sepia, Sgt Pokes, Leon Switch (just to name a few), to bring you a selection of tracks that are hella weighty + sound-system ready. Format wise the release is coming out on a tidy little tape cassette and digitals will be available as well.

We are happy to premiere the track "Taste" by Kryo, which you can have a listen to below.

Premiere: Kryo - Taste (DNG001):

Yeah so this one slaps differently as do many of Kryo's productions. It opens eerily with a female vocal sample on repeat slowly becoming more and more audible during the intro. There's no warning on the drop and the 808 sub just hits you so distinctly. Pair that with the snare that fully whips through the 808 and you instantly know this ones gonna destroy the dance. The vocal sample stays throughout the track adding some more depth to the production. The release comes out on March 31st and you can be pre-ordered here. Out to Dungeonbeats can't wait to see what other releases they have forthcoming.