Premiere: Nova - Fivers (IFS027)

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist Nova with his track "Fivers" forthcoming via the record label Infernal Sounds.
One of my favorite labels Infernal Sounds are back at it with another stellar vinyl release. This one features a new face to the label, the artist known as Nova, with an EP that hits hard. The EP features three original tracks by the producer + a collaboration with dubstep vet Foamplate. With every release Infernal keeps evolving, I really rate them getting a new face involved with the label and again they've smashed it with the artwork as you can see below.

IFS027 Artwork

We are happy to premiere the track "Fivers" from the EP, which you can listen too below.

Nova is a very sick producer, covering various aspects of the 140 sound. This production is no exception. It's a militant head wobbler with a sick little skip to it. The sub & bass he's used just keeps evolving throughout the track, going back and forth from 808 sub to a more distorted sub bass. I am really feeling this track and the whole EP is proper system type music. Make sure you cop the project when it is released on April 2nd.

