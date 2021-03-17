Sasha Releasing Mix Compilation 'LUZoSCURA' Inspired By Lockdown

Sasha Courtesy Of PR

One of the kings of the mix album, Sasha, is set to release a new one LUZoSCURA that features 21 tracks from the likes of QRTR, BAILE, Alex Banks, lau.ra, Rival Consoles, MJ Cole and others.

The idea for the compilation evolved from a Spotify playlist and the lack of club gigs during lockdown. It subsequently takes a different turn from past compilations that are ready for the dancefloor.

“The playlist thrived during lockdown,” says Sasha in a statement. “For the first time in over 20 years I had no reference point for banging club music, so I gravitated towards the LUZoSCURA playlist. I threw more energy into curating it because the sound felt right for that time, and I quickly realized I wanted to make some of my own music with this theme.”

The compilation is designed to flow like a DJ set for at-home listening with ambient, breaks, techno and electronica all coming together over 21 tracks. It was also a chance for Sasha to spotlight some new artists.

“The compilation process was an amazing experience in connecting with newer, budding artists I wouldn’t normally receive music from. From this new project, I want people to be ready for something beyond the 4 X 4 kick drum, something which goes in different directions,” explains Sasha. “Mixing it was quite different to the standard progression that I’m used to when I DJ because the beauty of the LUZoSCURA sound is that it jumps between breakbeat to melodic to ambient, yet it still flows.”

He made two tracks for the compilation, including “HNDI,” which is out today. The second batch of singles will arrive on April 14 from MJ Cole & lau.ra. The entire compilation will be released on May 7 via !K7. Pre-order it here. Limited edition deluxe purple marble and poster boxset and smoked marble vinyl are available.

Tracklist:

1. Sasha - Corner Shop (digital exclusive)

2. DJ P - Power

3. BAILE - Gone

4. Trypheme - Music For An Imaginary Fashion Society

5. Just Her & Nolan. Keisha Mair - Breathe You

6. Sasha & Franky Wah - I’ll Never Change

7. Reserve Parachute - Dark Sky

8. MJ Cole - Maestro

9. lau.ra - I’ll Wait

10. QRTR - Forest Sprint

11. Enui - Us

12. The Micronaut - Koelsa

13. Jody Barr feat. Felicia Douglass - Accidental Lovers

14. BOA - Essence

15. Polymod - Cycles

16. Rival Consoles - Not Really

17. Cortese - Circles

18. Nocow - Atent

19. Sasha - HNDI

20. Alex Banks - Resurgence

21. Felsmann + Tiley - Yin/Yang