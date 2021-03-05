Bigstate Courtesy of Artist

Parisian producer Bigstate returns this month with a new single "Ambitions," a deep house cut with a pulsating bassline that gives the piece an eccentric, scatty energy. Building from a lush, soulful vocal part, the track layers intricate percussion and precise pads to build an effective, deep house anthem.

Having releases on some of house music’s biggest labels including Cr2 Records, Flashmob, Spinnin Deep and Blanc - Bigstate has a wealth of experience in the dance music world. The new single "Ambitions" serves as an indication of what’s to come from the talented producer. It’s a track that begs to be played in the early hours of the morning, in a packed out room when the energy is just right.

Listen to "Ambitions" in full below.

