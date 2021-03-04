Pali Gap Releases Psychedelic, Indie Electronic Single "Parallel"

Named after a Jimi Hendrix classic - Scottish producer Pali Gap pays homage to the great musician with his psychedelic, leftfield take on indie electronica.

Pali Gap Courtesy Photo

Named after a Jimi Hendrix classic - Scottish producer Pali Gap pays homage to the great musician with his psychedelic, leftfield take on indie electronica. Making exquisite use of analogue synth gear and old-school production techniques with a modern twist, Pali Gap is a true perfectionist with his work and you can hear the benefits on the new single "Parallel." Sitting perfectly on the fence between electronica and indie, it’s a truly unique groove that sounds unique in its field.

Inspired by his grandfather, who encouraged a love for the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Eagles - Pali Gap (real name Jo Leslie) spent his youth as part of numerous band setups. He later developed a passion for electronic production, before the Pali Gap pseudonym was born.

The new single is a stunning, nuanced piece of indie-electronica that’s sure to win fans of Maribou State, Tame Impala and Jungle. Speaking on the new single he states:

"Sometimes I feel like making music and everyday life run in parallel; this song plays on the possibility that the two may defy geometry and one day collide."

