Pali Gap Releases Psychedelic, Indie Electronic Single "Parallel"
Named after a Jimi Hendrix classic - Scottish producer Pali Gap pays homage to the great musician with his psychedelic, leftfield take on indie electronica. Making exquisite use of analogue synth gear and old-school production techniques with a modern twist, Pali Gap is a true perfectionist with his work and you can hear the benefits on the new single "Parallel." Sitting perfectly on the fence between electronica and indie, it’s a truly unique groove that sounds unique in its field.
Inspired by his grandfather, who encouraged a love for the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Eagles - Pali Gap (real name Jo Leslie) spent his youth as part of numerous band setups. He later developed a passion for electronic production, before the Pali Gap pseudonym was born.
The new single is a stunning, nuanced piece of indie-electronica that’s sure to win fans of Maribou State, Tame Impala and Jungle. Speaking on the new single he states:
"Sometimes I feel like making music and everyday life run in parallel; this song plays on the possibility that the two may defy geometry and one day collide."