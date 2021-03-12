Spotlight: Masterclass - Waves Audio Mixing Tips with Emre Ramazanoglu

For the second installment in their series of Waves Audio masterclasses, they present Emre Ramazanoglu, a versatile songwriter, producer, mixer and programmer who champions everything from 80s pop and beats to jazz.

To celebrate their partnership with the world-leading plugin specialists, Waves Audio, Point Blank have created a series of masterclasses focussing on how to finely tune your tracks with their state-of-the-art plugins. Following this recent partnership, Point Blank students are entitled to an exclusive 35% discount on Waves Audio plugins.

For the second installment in their series of Waves Audio masterclasses, they present Emre Ramazanoglu, a versatile songwriter, producer, mixer and programmer who champions everything from 80s pop and beats to jazz. Throughout his illuminating career in the music industry, he’s worked with the likes of Noel Gallagher, John Newman, Michael Jackson, U2, Aqualung, Jack Savoretti, Lily Allen, Rita Ora and more.

During the video, Ramazanoglu showcases a range of in the box mixing techniques, demonstrating how you can bridge acoustic sounds into electronic music using extreme sound design. His forte is transforming raw and organic audio into experimental soundscapes and tracks using a plethora of plugins – and you’ll see him do this using some of his favorites from Waves Audio, including Torque, Abbey Road Vinyl, CLA Vocals, R Comp, Infected Mushroom Pusher, Smack Attack and others. Stick around until the end of the video where he drops some knowledge on his go-to mixing and mastering techniques.

