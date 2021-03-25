Spotlight: Point Blank Masterclass - Sander van Doorn on Career, Production & Artist Development Tips

During the masterclass, Sander van Doorn talks about his humble beginnings as a bedroom producer and DJ, as well as his motivation and inspiration to start producing.

Point Blank are back with another masterclass, this time with the legendary producer and DJ Sander van Doorn, to talk all things career and production-focused. In addition to highlighting some important milestones from his musical journey, the Dutch artist drops some hot tips for upcoming musicians.

Sander van Doorn has created his own inimitable sound and style which, in addition to his monstrous solo output and massive collabs, has helped him to amass millions of plays on YouTube and Spotify. The Dutch producer and DJ has performed thousands of shows in every corner of the world, including regular appearances at world-class clubs and festivals like Creamfields, Tomorrowland, UNTOLD Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival. With three full-length albums, numerous hit singles, remixes of the world’s biggest artists, sold-out gigs in all major venues and festivals worldwide, his own successful record label and a weekly radio show named Identity, Sander van Doorn continues his musical journey into the hearts of fans around the world.

During the masterclass, Sander van Doorn talks about his humble beginnings as a bedroom producer and DJ, as well as his motivation and inspiration to start producing, including his love for the Groovebox that he obtained from his brother. He sheds some light on how he balances studio hours and time on the road with family life, before running through some of his favorite plugins for making music. Be sure to take note of his essential tips on how to establish your musical identity and grow your brand, the importance of being critical with your work, what he thinks could be the next big sound and more. Stick around until the end of the video, where van Doorn answers some insightful questions from Point Blank students.

