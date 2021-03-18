Spotlight: Point Blank Techtorial: See Every New Ableton Live 11 Audio Effect in Action

Ableton Live 11 Point Blank via Point Blank

Following the highly-anticipated release of Ableton Live 11, Point Blank have created a tutorial, exploring all of the DAW’s new audio effects in-depth, showcasing what they can do and how it all works.

During the video, Chris Martin, a Point Blank Course Developer, runs through the different audio effects, including Hybrid Reverb, Spectral Time and Spectral Resonator. Delving into what each versatile effect can do, he demonstrates a range of techniques, using each of the varying modes and parameters.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

First up, he experiments with the Hybrid Reverb, showing how to create an atmospheric reggae/dub sound. Secondly, Spectral Time (which allows you to freeze incoming audio and apply frequency-based delay processing) is applied to a DnB loop to add some techy glitch effects. Finally, Chris pushes a breakbeat loop to the limit, exploring the ins and outs of the Spectral Resonator.

If you’d like to learn how these new features work in more depth, Point Blank offer courses that specialize in Music Production & Sound Engineering. If you’re just starting out as a producer, their Intro to Music Production course is perfect for getting to grips with the basics in either Ableton or Logic Pro. Plus, Point Blank are currently offering 25% off their selected online and LA courses until March 31st. So, be sure to use the codes ONLINE25 and LA25 when enrolling to secure your discount.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is sponsored content