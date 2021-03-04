Spotlight: Point Blank Techtorial - How To Make An Acapella From Any Song

Point Blank Acapella Techtorial Point Blank

Have you ever wanted to remix a track but couldn’t find the individual stems? Well, Algoriddim’s Neural Mix Pro app could be the answer to your creative conundrum.

With Neural Mix Pro, you can separate the main elements of any track, including drums and percussion, vocals and more to create your own individual stems or acapella. In addition to its AI-powered song-separating capabilities, Neural Mix Pro allows you to create beat-precise loops, change a track’s tempo and transpose the key of a song.

In this Techtorial, Point Blank’s Creative Director and industry professional Sound Engineer, JC Concato, and DJ, producer and PB’s Content Development Manager, Ben Bristow, dive into the world of Neural Mix Pro, exploring its ground-breaking features.

If you’d like to learn more about creating your own acapellas, or the beats to go with them for that matter, be sure to check out Point Blank’s line of courses in Music Production & Sound Engineering. Want to hop on a beat with a producer? Then we’d highly recommend PB’s Singing & Songwriting courses which can help finely tune your vocal skills. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their selected online and Los Angeles courses until March 31st using the codes ONLINE25 and LA25 – so there’s no better time to sign up than now.

