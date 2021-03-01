Squarepusher, Machinedrum, 808 State, Clark Featured On GoGo Penguin Remix Album

The first remix from Machinedrum is available now.
This is quite the remix album roster. 808 State, James Holden, Machinedrum, Squarepusher, Clark and more have been tabbed to remix GoGo Penguin self-titled fifth album.

The remix album, now titled GGP/RMX, will be released May 7 on Blue Note Records. The Machinedrum remix of “Atomised” is available now for all to listen to and get a sense of what is coming. See the complete remix album tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Kora (Cornelius Remix)
2. Atomised (Machinedrum Remix)
3. Embers (Yosi Horikawa Remix)
4. F Major Pixie (Rone Remix)
5. F Major Pixie (Squarepusher Remix)
6. Open (Nathan Fake Remix)
7. Signal in the Noise (808 State Remix)
8. Totem (James Holden Remix)
9. To the Nth (Shunya Remix)
10. Petit_a (Clark Remix)
11. Don’t Go (Portico Quartet Remix) 

