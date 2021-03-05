The 15 Best Techno Tracks Of February 2021

Josh Wink Pier Nicola D’amico

Almost every single month has its' share of brilliant new singles and the occasional techno album which might have a good track or two but February was quite the exception. So much so that two different albums ate up 9 of the 15 slots on the techno chart. Those two albums being Dense & Pika's debut on their own label plus the twentieth anniversary compilation for Cocoon Recordings, known as Cocoon 20. Both full-lengths are worth downloading, streaming, or even buying on vinyl. Whatever tickles your fancy, just makes sure you get those sounds in your ear. Now let's sample of both and a little more, shall we?!

Listen to past techno charts here.

1. "NUCLEI" - JOSH WINK [COCOON RECORDINGS]

Dance music legend, Josh Wink received a well-deserved invitation to contribute to Cocoon's 20 year anniversary compilation and to be quite honest, it's the highlight of the collection. Brace yourself for some otherworldly frequencies.

2. "THE REGULATOR" - ANDRE GALLUZZI & DANIEL STEFANIK [COCOON RECORDINGS]

Buried into COCOON 20 at #12 is this dizzying collaboration between Andre Galluzzi and Daniel Stefanik.

3. "SHINE" - DENSE & PIKA [KNEADED PAINS]

After a decade long run of unleashing the biggest and baddest techno on the planet, UK duo, Dense & Pika finally gave us their first full-length this past month. One of the highlights is this ethereal banger that's especially deserving of heavy rotation in your own private residence until we get to experience it out on a festival field somewhere in Europe.

4. "RECOVERY" - VEERUS [DRUMCODE]

The sinister synth work here along with that growling acid is a wicked combination that puts most of the competition to shame.

5. "THEME (PINK CONCRETE REMIX)" - SPENCER PARKER [REKIDS]

Spencer Parker's Essential Mix this past Friday was one for the books so I just had to dig in and see what he's been cooking up lately. Turns out, he just dropped a new EP on Rekids, which features this dazzling remix. It's the title track off of the release and the remix is from an artist from Prague going by the name of Pink Concrete.

6. "INJECTION" - KASPAR & A*S*Y*S [FE CHROME]

Acid techno enthusiast, A*S*Y*S teams up with German producer, Kaspar for this all out acid banger that should get you a few noise complaints from your neighbors.

7. "TRAUMA" - PIG&DAN [COCOON RECORDINGS]

About half way through the well-received, Cocoon 20 compilation sits this tasty, techno treat titled "Trauma" by Pig&Dan!

8. "RAWW" - PLANETARY ASSAULT SYSTEMS [COCOON RECORDINGS]

Deep, manic, and intense is that vibe in which Luke Slater strives for when producing tunes under his Planetary Assault Systems alias. Turn it up and enjoy.

9. "MURDER BALLET" - EXTRAWELT [COCOON RECORDINGS]

If you ask me, it's not the most tasteful title from Extrawelt but certainly a production worthy of the highest praise possible. An outstanding piece of dance music to say the least. 10/10.

10. "CARNIVAL PART 1 (SHLOMI ABER REMIX)" - BEN SIMS [CONFORM RECORDS]

As part of the fourth volume of Gaetano Parisio's Conform Records update series, Ben Sims' "Carnival Pt. 1" gets a rocking new update from the man known as Shlomi Aber. Turn this one all the way up.

11. "DUAL B1 (HONEY DIJON RE RUB)" - C&G SOUTHSYSTEM [CONFORM RECORDS]

Second in the chart from the Conform Records Re-Touched series is Honey Dijon's absolutely blazing update of this stormer from 1998.

12. "COMET" - THOMAS HOFFKNECHT [DRUMCODE]

The Antaris EP by Thomas Hoffknecht marks his solo debut on the mighty Drumcode imprint after a few appears via their A-Sides series.

13. "LOOK TO THE SKY" - TIGA & ROMAN FLUGEL [COCOON RECORDINGS]

Legend meets legend on this all-star collaboration featured on COCOON 20.

14. "CONTROL" - DENSE & PIKA FEAT. LEFTFIELD [KNEADED PAINS]

None other than Leftfield joined Dense & Pika for this mighty collaboration resulting in what sounds like Belgian techno circa '91 shoved into a blender with early '00s progressive house and today's brand of techno. It's completely brilliant and executed so unbelievably well.

15. "SSD" - DENSE & PIKA [KNEADED PAINS]

Last but most certainly not least is this personal highlight of mine off of Dense & Pika's fantastic debut album, Colour Burn. The track is out now via their own imprint, Kneaded Pains.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: