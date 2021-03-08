TYNAN & Aaron Gillespie Go Big On Rock-Bass Collab "Undone"

This banger drops today via Welcome Records.
Fresh out now through Welcome Records is a massive new record from TYNAN. Constantly delivering beats that traverse different genres, he has in the past released tracks on labels like Monstercat and Kannibalen Records, TYNAN now returns to Welcome for “Undone.”

A collaboration with the revered Underoath drummer/singer Aaron Gillespie, “Undone” takes the listener on an explosive journey through bass, dubstep and rock, in the mind-blowing way that TYNAN is more than capable of delivering.

There’s no doubt this one is one of the hottest bass cuts to come through this year so far, so be sure to give it some love.

Head below to stream and grab your copy here.

