Weedsday Playlist: Northern Nights Music Festival & Backbone's Peter Huson Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Peter Huson Jacob Stadtfeld

Peter Huson is the co-founder of the Northern Nights Music Festival in partnership with Starr Hill Presents/Red Light Management, having co-authored AB2020 allowing Northern Nights to be the first festival with legal cannabis sales. This led to co-managing compliance and operations for both the Northern Nights Tree Lounge and Outside Lands Grasslands, paving the way for future events in California.

We asked Peter Huson, Chief of Operations at Backbone where he oversees professional services, sales, and partnerships, to share some of his favorite seshin’ tunes with us for a new Weedsday playlist. Peter holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from UC Santa Barbara, a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering, subcontracting for NASA and a PhD in Structural Engineering from UC San Diego.

Additionally, Peter is Co-Founder and COO at One Log Cannabis Business Park, Compliance Officer at Mesh Ventures, and to date, he’s successfully acquired over 50 cannabis licenses across the supply chain.

With tunes spanning from Wizkid & Damian Marley to Busta Rhymes & Anderson Paak, this playlist will keep your buzz buzzing.

1. Wizkid x Damian Marley - Blessed

Give thanks for the Afro-Caribbean-jazz scene, excellent start to anyone’s evening — let it play through.

2. Fireboy DML - Vibration

This is potentially the happiest tune of 2020, all ages friendly and impossible not to move to. I’m holding onto this one as the first dance after getting the vaccine (second shot).

3. Mr. Eazi x J Balvin - Lento

Two artists leading today’s global sound — this one will move people from all walks of life and has been on repeat for a month.

4. Busta Rhymes x Anderson Paak - YUUUU

I’m still nostalgic from A. Paak, live at OSL 2019. This tune with Busta is meant to turn up, certainly guilty of turning this one up in the market parking lot.

5. Josh Taylor x Justin Jay – No Chance

A Northern Nights favorite, these two have blessed the banks of the South Fork Eel River for 6-hour fantastic voyage live house sets of vibe.