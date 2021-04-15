The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of March 2021

As some parts of the world open up again, I am keenly aware that others are doing the exact opposite, which is why having music as a release is still vital to our health and well-being. No matter where you are, we are glad that you are here!

Young Pulse, Mark Lower, Hotmood, as well as the other fine artists on this months chart are here to get you out of your seat and moving some of those Rona pounds into the past! There is a ton of heat on this chart, so get ready to dance!

1. YESICAN - Cotton Candy Grapes (Wasn't Enough) (BRWN LUXXRY Remix)

BRWN LUXXRY is at it again with their terrific remix of YESICAN's "Cotton Candy Grapes." Whereas the original track had a smooth r&b/pop feel, this remix brings the disco factor front and center. Sweeping strings and jammy bass notes introduce the sax into the mix and it's then that all you will want to do is dance! Let's go!

2. Young Pulse - Love Will Bring It feat. Natalie Nova

Julien Pulse aka Young Pulse is bringing the heat with his new Love Will Bring It EP and the title track is a perfect example of just what this young Parisian producer can do! Natalie Nova's vocals are shimmering with disco sexiness especially when she starts cooing in French. I recommend checking out the whole EP. You definitely won't regret it!

3. Bustin' Loose - Blue Diamond (Instrumental)

The instrumental of "Blue Diamond" is a vibe. It's moody, sexy, and makes you want to dance all at the same time. Bustin' Loose is the founder of The Disco Express record label, so he knows his way around a good disco track. The Blue Diamond EP features a vocal version featuring Venessa Jackson, as well as a remix, but for my money, it's the instrumental that really showcases the strength of this track.

4. X-Ray Ted - Party Time

Oh, X-Ray Ted, we are so close to it being "Party Time" we can taste it, but this killer funk jam will help pass the time until we can all dance together again. This track comes with samples in all the right places, creating something fresh, new, and fire! This will get you moving on those roller skates like a professional and for those of us who are shoe bound, it will get your flow going too!

5. Mark Lower - Took Me By Surprise feat. Adeline

Mark Lower's (Quentin Volant) new record came out on April 2nd, so what better way to introduce it than with the fluid disco vocals of Adeline on "Took Me By Surprise"? This track comes from Lower's second album, his first since 2014. He has been honing his skills as a DJ since the age of 12, so "Took Me By Surprise" should just be the tip of the iceberg of the disco greatness we should expect from his new LP!

6. Kara Noble - Flesh (Mauro Vecchi Re-Flesh)

Alright, folks, this one is for the 18+ age group! Mauro Vecchi has taken "Flesh," an all but forgotten Kara Noble song from a '70s "erotic" movie, and made it sound modern and ready for your next pool party. The integrity of the original is fully intact, but this version is completely danceable from beginning to end. "Make My Body Lose Control" indeed!

7. N-GYNN - NG'S GROOVE

We are staying in the sexy mood with N-GYNN's "NG Groove." This is sexy with a space twist, with out of this world echoing synths and whispery vocals. Clocking in at 5:55, this track could easily go on for another five minutes and it would be welcome!

8. Hotmood - The Producer

Hotmood (Guillermo Santana) is back with a sweet slice of disco perfection with "The Producer." This song is about being the man in charge, and lately Hotmood has been right up in the mix making some of the hottest disco in the world, so he should know! Strings, claps and full brass sounds are completed with the baritone of a man telling you how it is. This is "The Producer."

9. Ready In LED - Only Tonight (Prins Thomas Diskomiks)

Ukrainian artist Olya Dibrova is now performing as Ready In LED and she already has some heavy hitters remixing tracks from her Unreal EP. "Only Tonight" gets a glossed-up treatment by none other than Prins Thomas with another fantastic Diskomiks. The original track has an '80s vibe, but Thomas has added a more stylized future synth sound which blends perfectly with Dibrova's delicious vocals. Check out the teaser video for her new EP below.

10. Mr Doris & D-Funk - Ghost Dancer

The track starts by asking if we like disco, and of course, the answer is always yes! Mr Doris & D-Funk (Doug Masters) are bringing the heat with "Ghost Dancer", a track that will give you no choice but to swing and bounce your way around the living room! Driven by sweet vocals, synth strings, bouncing bass, this track takes you back to the golden era of disco, where you leave it all on the dancefloor.

11. Domestic Technology - Caffè Latte

"Caffè Latte" is as fresh as it is original. Igor Butckhrikidze aka Domestic Technology is making a return to this chart, and this track as well as the other two tracks from Robotique EP are equally intriguing. The plunky bass and silky synth vibes carry you across a landscape of grooves and leave you wanting more at the end. What else could you ask for?

12. Disco Lust - U So Right 4 Me

Disco Lust is making another chart appearance with the lovely "U So Right 4 Me." The track harkens back to the mid-70's, when everything felt breezier and easy. Chewy Vega and Rafa Varela are in their sweet spot with the tracks that that have already released in 2021, and this is another jam ready for some sunshine and water.

13. Drop Out Orchestra & Monsieur Van Pratt - Feel Great feat. Shareef Keyes & Secily Jimenez

Monsieur Van Pratt just keeps reaching his arms out into the disco world and this time has joined hands with Drop Out Orchestra to make an island-filled classic disco jam. "Feel Great" is jam-packed full of sunshine, while retaining just a bit of an urban undertone. The vocals of Shareef Keyes and Secily Jimenez soar over the sax and keys to make a really interesting track.

14. Paco Versailles - Something New

Paco Versailles set out to create a new sound and found a blend of Flamenco and dance music just worked, hence the title of their new album Dancemenco. "Something New" is a breath of fresh air and is pure positivity, which we all need a heavy dose of right now!

15. Twin Sun - Got Me Steamin'

If you are going to rework Bob James, you had better make the track exceptional, which is exactly what Twin Sun did to "The Steamin' Feelin.'" Their version titled "Got Me Steamin" is an updated smooth disco take on the original fusion jazz classic, with brighter keys and funkier bass. You can find this and other terrific edits on the brilliant compilation Too Slow To Disco: Yacht Disco Edits 3b).

