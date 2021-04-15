The 15 Best House Tracks of April 2021

Jayda G Keith Kaselampao

April's chart once again features a myriad of styles across the house music spectrum but it's the more traditional sound which inspired the top spot held by !K7's next DJ-Kicks' star, Jayda G!

1. "ALL I NEED (DJ-KICKS)" - JAYDA G [K7 RECORDS]

It's no secret why Jayda G may just be house music's savior. Her embracement of the traditional garage sound of yesteryear while adding her own unique touch is just what the genre needs. Check out the included music video here and don't forget to pick up her DJ-Kicks album out early next month.

2. "SAGE COMME UNE IMAGE (GOOD AS GOLD)" - ABSOLUTE. [SKINT RECORDS]

It's one thing to have English spoken or sung or over filter house but it's a whole different ballgame once it's replaced with French. Maximum volume required on this one.

3. "HER, ENDLESSLY" - SHIFFER [SIAMESE]

Shiffer has been involved with Adriatique's Siamese imprint since day one. He appeared on the label's first release back in 2017 and since then he's been involved with various projects including a major part in the graphic design of Siamese. Here he is back on the label for his second solo release on the label and it's a dandy.

4. "VON PARADISO" - DOUBLE TOUCH [TRYBESOF]

Perfection is rarely achieved in dance music and quite rarely does anyone ever come close but it's safe to say that Double Touch is at least in the neighborhood of the latter with "Von Paradiso."

5. "A PINCH OF SPACE" - STEVE BUG & CLE [POKER FLAT RECORDINGS]

German dance music veterans, Cle along with Poker Flat's Steve Bug team up for a two-track outing which includes this very deep one they call "A Pinch Of Space."

6. "FEELS GOOD" - AUDIOJACK X JEM COOKE [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

Set for release at the end of this month, Audiojack's debut album via Crosstown Rebels features this vocal-driven tune that's rather impressive. Jem Cooke is responsible for the words and she executes them with the slightest of ease over a smooth and superb rhythm.

7. "MOGWAI" - GORJE HEWEK FEAT. MAKEBO [ALL DAY I DREAM]

After over five years of dropping one ethereal tune after the other on All Day I Dream, Gorje Hewek levels up and unleashes his debut full length on the label. The album is called Collages and it includes this wonderful tune with Makebo that is indeed very easy on the ears.

8. "PANCHAM" - SUPER FLU [THICK AS THIEVES]

Australian event producers, Thick As Thieves are off to an impressive start with their record label as German production wizards, Super Flu are the guests of honor on the first ever release. The E.P. is three tracks long but the star of the three is this brain-scrambling tune titled, "Pancham."

9. "LOVE CHANGED ME (FRANK WIEDEMANN & TOTO CHIAVETTA GARAGE REMIX)" - JOSEPH CAPRIATI FEAT. BYRON STINGILY [REDIMENSION]

Joseph Capriati's recent full-length gets a remix package which includes an unlikely, yet sublime remix of "Love Changed Me" from two Innervisions stars, Toto Chiavetta and Frank Wiedemann.

10. "2 LATE 4 LOVE" - RICHIE BLACKER [ANJUNADEEP]

Belfast producer, Richie Blacker makes his debut on Anjunadeep with this fantastic prog style, piano-house cut which is irresistibly good.

11. "SYLVESTRE ALONE" - DJOKO [SHALL NOT FADE]

Cologne based producer, DJOKO just unleashed an outstanding five track EP on Shall Not Fade and it features this smooth, yet funky number he calls "Sylvestre Alone."

12. "YOU DRIVE ME CRAZY (SUPERNOVA REMIX)" - PAUL JOHNSON FEAT. JOE THORN [LAPSUS MUSIC]

Lapsus Music label-bosses, Supernova welcome house music legend, Paul Johnson for a solo outing which features an outstanding remix by the duo themselves.

13. "YURICAN SOUL" - MONKI [HOT CREATIONS]

Known to Radio 1 listeners and house music heads as Monki, Lucy Monkman has been on an upward trajectory when it comes to putting out quality tunes. In the past few years alone, she's already released music on Defected, Toolroom, Dirtybird, and now Hot Creations!

14. "BLINDING LIGHTS (JORIS VOORN REMIX)" - ALEX KENNON [SPECTRUM]

Joris Voorn's take on Alex Kennon's "Blinding Lights" is a groovier option that some might find more accessible than the original. Nonetheless, it doesn't fall short on quality whatsoever. Joris Voorn is still at the top of his game.

15. "THE COLLECTION" - PHONIQUE, FAIRPLAY [KINDISCH]

This three-way collaboration between production, Fairplay and Berlin-based producer, Phonique is the first of its' kind. The EP is titled Petra and four tracks in all are included especially the mini-album's closer as featured here, "The Collection."

Stream the chart via Soundcloud or Spotify: