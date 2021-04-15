The 15 Best House Tracks of March 2021

Friend Within and Jaden Thompson deservedly take the top spots in March.

Friend Within Luke Nugent

The usual suspects found their way into this month's house chart along with some names you should probably get used to like Jaden Thompson, James Silk, and Lis Sarroca. All three have proven their worthiness with some choice tunes that deserve some heavy rotation this coming summer. We shall see.

1. "ROLA" - FRIEND WITHIN [TOOLROOM]

After nearly a decade of dropping one hot single after another, the elusive producer known as Friend Within is here with his debut album. The title is HOPE and it features this particular red, hot filter house that is so damn good. Press play, turn it up, and feel the disco vibes.

2. "CLOSER" - JADEN THOMPSON [THREE SIX ZERO RECORDINGS]

Undeniably infectious, yet so smooth. This four on the floor ear-worm by Jaden Thompson will probably stick around all year long.

3. "DOWN (RIVA STARR VIP REMIX)" - THE VISION FEATURING DAMES BROWN [DEFECTED]

If I had a dollar for every time, Riva Starr unleashed a floor-filler this good, I might just be a fairly rich man. Here he is on remixing duties via Defected.

4. "HOLDING ON" - FRIEND WITHIN [TOOLROOM]

Friend Within's new album is led off by this goose-bump inducing house beauty.

5. "DISCOTECA" - KEINEMUSIK FEAT. SOFIE [KEINEMUSIK]

Clubbers of the world can't wait for their beloved weekend stomping grounds to return and the Keinemusik crew can't wait either. Here's a three-way collaboration between &ME, Adam Port, and Rampa professing their anticipation with their aptly titled newbie, "DISCOTECA."

6. "HEALER (GUY J EXTENDED MIX)" - MARSH [ANJUNADEEP]

Lost & Found's Guy J does what he does best here on his interpretation of Marsh's "Healer." You can find it on the second edition of a specially released remix package via Anjunadeep.

7. "ASK ME" - DUCK SAUCE [ASKMEEX]

One of the final tracks featured on Duck Sauce's Essential Mix this past December is this bit of funkiness which is just now seeing the day of light.

8. "BRING IT BACK" - TECHNASIA [TOOLROOM]

Technasia's endearing tribute to the scene comes in the form of this voice message filled jam that'll have you grooving whilst holding back the tears.

9. "MANEKI-NEKO" - SCRUSCRU [OMENA]

The fusion here between house, jazz, and psychedelia is undeniably excellent.

10. "WE GOT THIS" - JAMES SILK [DEEPALMA SOUL]

The classic sound of filter house will continue to live on as long as producers like James Silk keep making tunes as god as this.

11. "DEVOTION (ILLYUS & BARRIENTOS EXTENDED MIX) - TEN CITY [ULTRA]

In anticipation of their upcoming, fifth studio album, Ten City's "Devotion," gets a shiny, new update from Illyus & Barrientos!

12. "LOCKED IN (DARIUS SYROSSIAN REMIX) - KILL YOUR HEROES FEAT. DAVE GILES II [SNATCH! RECORDS]

There's about five producers on the planet right now who can turn out a house banger at the drop of a dime and Darius Syrossian is one of them. Maximum volume only on this one.

13. "JINX (VOLEN SENTIR PURE MAGIC HEALING)" - LOST DESERT & HERMANEZ [PEACE SYMPHONIES]

There are some tracks out there which instantly transport you to that idyllic scenery where you last had a proper dance and this one of them. Turn it up and close your eyes.

14. "AX" - LIS SARROCA [SHALL NOT FADE]

Lis Sarocca's second EP of the year, No Wait is stacked with six varied, yet very high quality floor productions. It took me a while just to pick a favorite of the bunch and here it is. It's the final tune on the EP and it's simply titled "AX."

15. "WHAT IF" - NICK CURLY [8BIT]

Last but most certainly not least, the incomparable, Nick Curly!

Stream the tracks continuously via Soundcloud:

OR via Spotify: