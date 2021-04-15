The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of March 2021

The month of March brings in a load of top notch Progressive House tunes. As we feature the best of the month check out these gems including tracks by Oliver & Tom, Budakid, Aki Bergen & Richter, Matthias Meyer, Guy Mantzur, Khen, and more.

Oliver & Tom Courtesy of Artist

Looking back into the March 2021 releases it was a month full of massive tracks that felt like labels unleashed some of their best music yet. This chart was difficult to make into any type of order as all the releases hold their own and could easily be on a level playing field. Crank up the stereo and checkout these excellent progressive productions.

See past charts here.

1. "TURIA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - OLIVER & TOM [UNIVACK]

Oliver & Tom make their debut on Univack with their Mime EP including this beautifully composed original entitled "Turia." The Argentinian producer duo grew up together sharing diverse musical experiences leading them into their now personal style characterized by warm grooves, organic elements, and sweet melodies.

2. "SILENT SUMMER (ORIGINAL MIX)" - BUDAKID [LOST & FOUND]

Budakid continues his musical journey with another remarkable two-track release on Guy J's Malta-based label Lost & Found. Over the past decade, he became one of the innovators of the underground electronic dance scene. His stylish methodology of building atmospheres and hypnotic melodies and rhythms separates him from the rest of the world. His track "Silent Summer" is an instant classic and is the type of masterpiece has the power of changing the dystopian mood of a pandemic era into the essence of utopia.

3. "CHILDREN (EXTENDED MIX)" - AKI BERGEN & RICHTER [PERSPECTIVES DIGITAL]

Aki Bergen & Richter make their debut on Darin Epsilon's label Perspectives Digital, presenting their reinterpretation of "Children" by Robert Miles with iconic piano motifs scattered across a 9-minute offering like jewels caught in the sunlight. Teasing at first but building in layers, a subtle groove and chest-thumping kick provide the perfect rhythmic accompaniment. An array of new instruments and effects help provide a sympathetic and powerful reworking to herald the original's 25th anniversary.

4. "WHERE IS HOME (MATTHIAS MEYER REMIX)" - GUY MANTZUR & KHEN [BEDROCK RECORDS]

Matthias Meyer puts his touch on the stellar original "Where Is Home" from Guy Mantzur & Khen. Lush pads along with epic synth lines put you in a special state of mind with this top notch remix on Bedrock Records.

5. "EYES OF TRUTH (ORIGINAL MIX)" - HICKY & KALO [REPLUG]

Rising out of Montreal's prospering nightlife are Hicky & Kalo. Both born and raised in Canada, this DJ/production duo have been dictating the sounds of the city's underground over the last half decade. Their original "Eyes Of Truth" blends deep and fluid grooves of with liquid-like arps and textural swells inside glowing atmospheres. Evolving percussive arrangements and sweeping effects add nicely to its mediative drawl, before shifting energy into a captivating break. Transcendent in nature, the centerpiece delights with shimmering arrays and gentle percussive splashes, perfectly complementing the emerging arps as the groove drops for a soothing finale.

6. "IMENTET (HERNAN CATTANEO & MARCELO VASAMI REMIX)" - MORTTAGUA [TIMELESS MOMENT]

Timeless Moment is proudly presents the amazing remix from the legendary Hernan Cattaneo together with Marcelo Vasami for Morttagua's single "Imentet." For this Remix, both Hernan and Marcelo transformed the track into a hypnotic journey through beautiful plucks and melodies alongside great percussions and perfect groove. Delve into a true timeless progressive house gem full of emotional harmonies and immersive atmospheres that are ready to rock dance floors for a long time after its release.

7. "VERTU SAEL (MISSUS REMIX)" - ALEC ARAUJO [DROID9 LIMITED]

A new artist joins to the Droid9 Limited family, from Brazil, Alec Araujo brings "Vertu Sael," a futuristic and innovative track of the breaks genre, in charge of remixing it, the Spanish producer Missus, whom has created a really incredible remix. Enjoy and have a good musical journey!

8. "VANILLA NOISE (VALDOVINOS REMIX)" - MADLOCH, SUBNODE, PEDRO CAPELOSSI [SOUND AVENUE]

Sound Avenue rounds out a strong winter season by showcasing new interpretations of "Vanilla Noise" by Madloch, Subnode and Pedro Capelossi. Making his label debut and providing the first interpretation of "Vanilla Noise" is Argentinean artist Valdovinos. The remix starts with deep yet robust beginnings as the piece moves fluidly through a storyboard of thumping beats, chunky bass and buoyant rhythms. Whimsical in nature, its fluttery melodic concepts captivate across the first act, before an interlude of distant voices and clustered chimes elevates emotion on wards into a spirited finale.

9. "EMOTION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SIMOS TAGIAS [MEANWHILE]

A regular contributor to the finest dance music imprints of the underground scene, Simos Tagias makes a welcome debut on Meanwhile with his Euphoria EP. The second track on the EP "Emotion" is a high-octane offering powering forward with chest-thumping kick and immaculately syncopated percussive groove. White noise infused synth motifs soon fill the sonic spectrum as a rapid-fire 16th note bass-line carries the melodic elements with ease. Full of emotion and beautifully flowing synth lines, the track reaches its musical zenith at the breakdown before hitting its stride in the second half where all elements converge in lay lines of raw power.

10. "COMBAT (SCIPPO REMIX)" - EMPHI [ONE OF A KIND]

Enjoying a steady rise as 2021 reaches it’s third month, EMPHI debuts on One Of A Kind with "Combat" along with a monster remix from Argentinian artist Scippo. Pure melodic magic and arpy progressive bliss take you along for the ride in this classy remix.

11. "PURPLE SKY (MUUI REMIX)" - WEIRD SOUNDING DUDE [LAIKA SOUNDS]

Berlin based producer and live act MUUI puts his touch on a etherial remix of "Purple Sky" from Weird Sounding Dude on LAIKA Sounds. With slowly evolving space-like atmospheres the curious journey unfolds in this excellent cut.

12. "MANANTIAL VIRTUAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - TELEPORT-X [UNIVACK]

Teleport-X presents his first solo EP on Univack, entitled Estación Lunar. This great Argentinian producer has a very personal music style which he exhibits in "Manantial Virtual" building with a lot of warm and emotional elements, all fixed in a complex harmony, perfect to dance with your body, your mind, and your soul.

13. "CHECHEN (CLEMENTE REMIX)" - YAMIL [PIECES OF LIFE]

Yamil gets a massive rework from Clemente in his remix of "Chechen" on the Pieces of Life imprint. Clemente Implements into his tracks the sound of his piano, guitar, bass and percussion, with the philosophy of inspiring other souls with his music.

14. "MIND BUILDING (ORIGINAL MIX)" - INTRO_P [INTROP MUSIC]

In intro_p's tenth EP entitled Connection, the Málaga, Spain born artist uses his compositions and the track "Mind Building" to remind us how dramatically communication technologies have changed our world in the last twenty years. Despite there being many advantages, we should never forget the basic principles of human nature, friendship, community and solidarity.

15. "EMANATION (ORIGINAL MIX)" - MICHAEL A [GENESIS MUSIC]

Michael A delivers the goods in this chugging progressive original 'Emanation" on the Genesis Music label.

Stream the whole chart here on Spotify and SoundCloud: