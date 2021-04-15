We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

In this month's edition, the chart is teeming with outstanding fresh releases that will highlight the positivity and relief dance music brings to our souls. Listen and groove with the 15 best tech-house tracks of March 2021.

1. "Bring It Back" - Technasia [Toolroom]

Technasia is back to Toolroom with the brand new, absolutely massive club banger "Bring It Back." Using WhatsApp, both Toolroom & Technasia compiled all of the fan submissions to create the track's unique melody, interjected throughout the record with one message to bring back clubs and nightlife.

2. "Groove Dealer" - Blackchild (ITA) [Hot Creations]

Blackchild is the next to land on Hot Creations with the Groove Dealer EP. The title track "Groove Dealer" kicks off proceedings with gloomy sub-bass and choppy hats as melodic brass tones add the key ingredient.

3. "Make Me Feel" - John Summit [Insomniac Records]

John Summit debuts on Insomniac Records with "Make Me Feel," a highly-anticipated tune previewed on Summit's live-streamed sets in 2020.

4. "Snake Charmer (Extended Mix)" - Fourword [Black Book Records]

"Snake Charmer" has been a secret dancefloor weapon on Chris Lake sets, until now, where it is revealed with other hyper tracks on the new EP series, Black Book ID's: Chapter 1.

5. "My Beat" - Ki Creighton [Sola]

Ki Creighton goes to Sola imprint with a rhythm-focused soulful track, which sets the foundation for this infectious tribal tech house release.

6. "Electric Soul" - Paolo Martini [La Luna Records]

La Luna Records welcomes Italian DJ and producer Paolo Martini with his new rolling groove track: "Electric Soul."

7. "Let's Go Dancing" - Shiba San [Repopulate Mars]

Shiba San's first release of 2021 hits the infamous Repopulate Mars label. "Let's Go Dancing" features Shiba's well-known groove style, originally stapled on his legendary tune "Okay."

8. "Something (Extended Mix)" - Jamie Roy, Jay de Lys [Ultra]

Ibiza-based Jamie Roy has made his Ultra debut, after teaming up with Argentina-based Jay de Lys for their new single, "Something," out now via Ultra Music.

9. "Ah Ah Ahhh" - Alexic Rod [Low Groove Records]

Alexic Rod returns to Low Groove to release another great hit to shake every dancefloor. Get funky with the wavering beats and hip-hop-influenced vocals of this groovy track.

10. "Indigo" - Alex Kenji [Hotfingers]

The Internationally renowned and respected DJ/producer Alex Kenji drops the latest tech-house EP Indigo on the fiery Hotfingers label.

11. "Palo Mayombe" - Joeski [Aztec Tribalism]

Joeski, one of the most prolific producers in dance music, returns with another dancefloor banger. "Palo Mayombe" has a tribal driving groove and dope percussion touched with a Latin male vocal refrain.

12. "Pump the Brakes" - Dom Dolla [Sweat It Out]

Dom Dolla drops his first single of the year on the steaming Sweat It Out label. "Pump The Brakes" rolls with Dolla's signature vocals and memorable melody.

13. "Arabic" - Pleight [Repopulate Mars]

Repopulate Mars continues its compilation series with Escape Gravity. It is a V.A album full of dancefloor weapons featuring prominent producers like Pleight, Chapter & Verse, and many more.

14. "Join the Nights" - Mark Fiorre [DOT Dance]

Mark Fiorre invites us to "Join The Nights" with this bouncy, groovy tune layered with cool vocals and a sparkling melody.

15. "Ibiza 1995" - Daniel Orpi, A21 [Revival New York]

Daniel Orpi debuts on Revival New York imprint with a fire three-track EP. "Ibiza 1995" leads the EP featuring Balearic sounds and an uplifting vibe.

Stream the whole list here: