The 15 Best Techno Tracks of March 2021

Three tracks from the Moments In Time compilation feature in this month's techno chart.

Chris Liebing David Paul Larson

Another month gone by yet another month closer to those moments when we get to unify in front of the speakers jolting back and forth to the frenetic rhythms of underground techno. Just think of these thoughts when you run through the best of what March had to offer.

1. "CELESTE" - NICKY ELISABETH [KOMPAKT]

Amsterdam-based DJ, Nicky Elisabeth not only makes her debut on Kompakt with this amazing tune but it just so happens to be her first ever digital release to the masses. Prepare your ears for this one because it's pretty spectacular.

2. "YOUR HEART" - MHA IRI [1605]

Australian-based producer, Mha Iri returns to 1605 with her premiere solo outing that simply has all the feels. The underpinning melody against the massive kick-drum is absolutely sublime.

3. "CARD HOUSE (RADIO SLAVE REMIX)" - CHRIS LIEBING [MUTE]

Nearly three years after its' release, Chris Liebing's spooky, spoken word techno gem, "Card House" gets a remix package that features this ridiculously good version by none other than Radio Slave.

4. "CONNECTED IN SILENCE" - TIM ENGELHARDT [WATERGATE]

For his third appearance on Watergate, Tim Engelhardt brought a trio of tunes which includes this great piece of melodic techno that could be described as beautifully cinematic.

5. "WASP" - REBUKE [DRUMCODE]

With his signature, dizzying, production style, Rebuke is back with four powerful tunes on Drumcode and the title track is featured right here. It's called "Wasp" and it would easily blow the lid off of any party.

6. "REVIERE" - DAHRYL [MOMENTS IN TIME]

Rudosa's second VA series on his newly minted label features this absolute stormer which reminds me on the early days of hard trance.

7. "FLAK BUSINESS" - BALROG [MOMENTS IN TIME]

Second in the chart off of the second edition of Moments, is this all-out, laser affair by Leeds producer, Balrog!

8. "WAKING UP ALONE" - SELECTIVE RESPONSE [MOMENTS IN TIME]

Clocking in at a speedy 145 BPM, the third and final selection from Moments, Volume 2 is an acid assault by fellow Southern California native, Selective Response.

9. "TRIBE" - CARI LEKEBUSCH & ORION [H-PRODUCTIONS]

The legend, Cari Lekebusch along with Orion came together for three wicked tunes including this hypnotic one which under the right circumstances could just drag you down the rabbit hole.

10. "IDENTIFIER" - DENIRO [DGTL]

Picking a track from Deniro's Identifier EP wasn't an easy chore. Both the original and Marcel Dettmann's are equally excellent but if you're looking for something a bit more straight forward and easy on the ears, then the OG is the one.

11. "OLYMPUS" - JOYHAUSER [TERMINAL M]

Joyhauser returns to Terminal M with a trio of extra-chunky techno tunes that'll easily get you evicted from your apartment. Turn it up and enjoy!

12. "DER ROTE ZEIGER" - SAKIN BOZKURT [MECHANIKAL]

German producer, Sakin Bozkurt murders the synth on this might big tune via Mechanikal. Turn it up.

13. "TOUGH NIGHT" - TEENAGE MUTANTS [FILTH ON ACID]

It wasn't too long ago when German duo, Teenage Mutants were producing house music but with their third appearance here in the techno chart in the past two years, it appears they've hit their stride.

14. "DRIFT LINE" - CHRIS VERON [CODEX RECORDINGS]

Chris Veron's "Drift Line" walks a very fine line between progressive and peak-time, techno .

15. "RELATIVE TIME" - EDGAR DE RAMON [TUTU]

Spanish producer, Edgar De Ramon released his first full-length this past month and it featured this hypnotic pounder titled, "Relative Time."

Stream the chart uninterrupted via Soundcloud:

-OR- via SPOTIFY: