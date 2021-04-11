420 Accessory Guide: Get Equipped For the Big Day

It's the big day, the one where all cannabis fans rejoice and inhale - make sure you are doing it right.

420 Gear Guide 2021

There may be a global pandemic, but that won't stop people from celebrating 420, so here is some gear to get your blaze on!

Well, another year will pass by, and 420 will once again be a lockdown/mask necessary type of affair; unless you live in one of the super spreader states, you are going to have to make it intimate once again. To help you celebrate, we have put together a list of fantastic products that will ignite the party, whether you vape or combust.

Let's start with Zeus, who we have been fans of for a while - whether it's their innovative vapes or exciting accessories; we are always up to hang out on Mt. Olympus with Senor Zeus.

Check out these other Zeus Reviews Here and Here.

The Zeus Arc GT (MSRP $229)

If you are looking for state of the art, compact, full-functioning vaporizer that can go just about anywhere, look no further. The Zeus Arc GT is a fully loaded, feather-weight dry herb vaporizer that will give you those clouds. The Arc GT was engineered in Germany and features a unique gold chamber and gold vapor path to bring the plumes.

Despite its compact size, the Zeus Arc GT brings some serious features, including an accelerometer, built-in multi-tool, three temperature cycles, USB charging, and upgradeable firmware to keep it up to date as features are added.

The Zeus Arc measures 22.5mm x 42mm x 87mm

Features a 3500mah battery for 90 minutes of battery life.

For the $229 price tag, you will be hard-pressed to find a better vaporizer that is packed with features for a lower price. So if you prefer flower and love the health benefits of vaping, the Arc GT is worth checking out.

Zeus Bolt 2 Grinder (MSRP $24.99)

If you believe in flower power, and you like your buds sticky and your kief fresh, then you should own a high-quality grinder. The Zeus Bolt fits the bill and has been improved upon! This medium size, four-piece grinder is constructed from Aircraft Grade Anodized Aluminum (AGAA), measures 5.5cm in diameter, stands 4.5cm tall, and comprises three chambers, each of which serves to filter and separate your grind.

The center chamber connects to the bottom chamber via an ultra-fine stainless steel mesh screen that catches botanical dust for future use, preventing waste and ensuring maximum efficiency. The ZEUS Bolt 2's diamond-cut teeth are calibrated to grind your herbs to the perfect consistency for vaporization. And its strong magnetic lid allows the grinder to move effortlessly and securely.

Each Zeus Bolt 2 comes with an air-tight carrying case that keeps odors in and makes it the perfect grinder for on-the-go. The Bolt is the most versatile grinder in the ZEUS Grinder Line. It is an ideal choice for short or long and large or small vaporizing sessions and an ideal companion for both portable and stationary vaporizers. This gadget is an absolute must if you use flower!

The Zeus Temple Herb Box (MSRP $39.99)

Just like cigar aficionados need their humidors, cannabis fans need theirs, and the ZEUS Temple Herb Box is the perfect solution for your storage needs. The Temple is a well-crafted storage system designed to extract the moisture from your flower. A dry flower is ideal for optimum vaporizing efficiency to get that dense vapor and save on the battery life of portable vaporizers.

The ZEUS Temple is crafted from 100% Grade A Mahogany Tree, with an organic wood lining and premium black gloss exterior finish with Eight layers to create a scratch-proof exterior.

The ZEUS Temple is made up of three parts, offering two levels of division. Both levels are sealed with 20 powerful magnets that create a strong closure but easy opening. The top-level is divided into two sections that allow for the partition of different botanical types. A delicate screen separates the top and bottom levels, the bottom of which gathers valuable dust on a pure glass catcher.

Tronian Batteries (Pitron & Tautron 510 Thread Batteries)

If you like to keep it really compact and prefer oil over flower, the Tronian batteries are a good bet.

The smaller, sleek Pitron features draw activation, 350mAh of power, 510 threading, and micro-USB charging. The Pitron is better calibrated to handle a wide array of viscosities and tuned for ease of use. This little bad boy is perfect for stealth use and is compatible with most vape cartridges.

In The Box

1x Pitron

1x USB-Cable

1x User Manual

PITRON (510-Thread Battery):

Battery: 350mAh | Maximum Battery Output: 4.2V

Compatibility: 510-Threaded cartridges of any size

Warranty: 1-Year Limited Warranty



The Tautron is the Pitron's big brother and brings that extra power for longer trips or more extensive sessions. It is also draw-activated, has 380mAh of power, magnetic 510-thread adapter, and micro-USB charging. So go bigger with the Tautron.

In The Box

1x Tautron

1x 1.0mL Magnetic Adapter

1x USB-Cable

1x User Manual

TAUTRON (510-Thread Battery):

Battery: 380mAh | Maximum Battery Output: 4.2V

Compatibility: 510-Threaded cartridges of 10.5mm diameter and less

Warranty: 1-Year Limited Warranty Accessories Sold

Accessories Sold Separately: Tautron Magnetic Adapter Set

(1x 0.5mL Magnetic Adapter, 1x 1.0mL Magnetic Adapter)

Got Oil? Need a cartridge - the Tronpod is perfect for your Tronia Batteries.

The Tronian Tronpod is calibrated to effectively wick and vaporize a wide range of oils. The cotton-wrapped ceramic atomizer offers superior wicking, meaning it more effectively pulls the oil towards the heating element. This results in faster wicking time, especially after filling, and less chance of a dry hit. They are designed to work with any 510-threaded battery but are optimized to work best with Tronian batteries.

The Tronpod is available in 2 unique variations:

0.5ML - Features a standard threaded ceramic mouthpiece and 0.5ML of capacity

1.0ML - Features a metal child-lock mouthpiece (cannot be removed post-fill) and 1.0ML of capacity.

This one's for the ladies or for dudes that really really love pink. Colorado's Blazy Susan makes a variety of combustion accessories for the stylish smoker.

Pink Pre Rolled Cones – 50 Count (22.99)

If you are one for an enormous blaze, the 50 Count Pink Pre Rolled Cones will give you the best value for your scratch. This value pack is the best way to get the party started and will last you for a while unless you smoke a lot. It is easy to load up and get your sesh going; it is packed to the brim with their signature cones and should last you a long while. Next time your friends come over to sesh, send them home with a stack so they can smoke in style too!

Deluxe Rolling Kit ($4.20)

If you are one for joints, then the Blazy Susan Delux rolling kit is pretty in pink and perfect for on-the-go smokers. This pack comes with 32 King Size Papers, a stack of filter tip paper, and has a built-in mini rolling tray to roll it up in the parking lot before the show (when we can go back to them, that is)! So wherever you go, keep this handy kit in your purse, glove box, backpack, or wherever - you will always be ready to roll up some fun. You can also use the tray to dump any leftovers back into your jar or grinder easily!

So make sure you keep it safe, fun and hazy this 4/20, and hopefully some of this gear will make your holiday even better.