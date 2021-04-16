Album Review: Conway The Machine - La Maquina

Jawad Mahmood

Conway The Machine continues his machine-like output with his new project La Maquina. After a decade of putting out mixtapes with increasing number of big name features and global impact, he released his “debut” solo album From King to a God last year that cemented the Buffalo rapper as one of the best going right now. Less than a year later, La Maquina is here with a slew of big name producers and some features to match.

As has been a constant in the past, the project is filled with sports references, notably with a track titled “KD” and “630 Tipoff” that has a strong affinity for the Houston Rockets, name checking three different players who have all starred at one point for the club, Russell Westbrook (albeit for a short period of time), James Harden “money keep triple doubling” and Steve Francis.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The album has plenty of bangers, like the aforementioned “630 Tipoff” or “Grace " -- a luxurious, classic horn-filled track that goes back to where it began with Conway The Machine. It touches on how he was able to emerge from the 2012 shooting that left him with Bell’s palsy and almost took him away from rap. From there he emerged from the streets and still made it in the rap game according to him, with the grace of god and his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Released yesterday was “Scatterbrain” a single with J.I.D and Ludacris, uniting two generations of Atlanta rappers for a salvo of precise bars and it is just nice to hear Ludacris on a track again. The final track “S.E. Gang” unites the three main rappers of Griselda, Conway, Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn for a track about life in Buffalo, but the guitar on the beat can wear you down.

Conway The Machine delivers another quality record from start to finish that shows the consistency coming from Griselda. The output doesn’t seem to stop from Conway who has the hunger for more and with each passing project his reach only grows.

Listen to the album now and pick up a copy here.