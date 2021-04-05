Album Review: Iglooghost - Lei Line Eon

Iglooghost Lei Line Eon Courtesy photo

UK producer Iglooghost, real name Seamus Malliagh, has released his new album Lei Line Eon. The album is built around his hometown of Dorset’s secretive tradition of Lei Music. The mysterious sub-genre that “summons floating lifeforms” according to Iglooghost has an ancient mystical quality to it where one uses rituals, instruments and the energy of the earth to help summon those lifeforms, which can arrive in various shapes. He has been doing this for nearly two decades, going back to the Millennium Summon of 2001.

This all seems out of this world, but it seems to be something Iglooghost has been a part of for a long time. According to the Lei Music Glyph Institute Guide he published, Malliagh has been doing this for nearly two decades, going back to the Millennium Summon of 2001.

The album opens with the glitch-heavy productions that can be found going back in his discography including his breakthrough debut album, Neō Wax Bloom on Brainfeeder. However, it starts to really lean into the folkish alien-like nature of what it is looking to embody with distorted vocals and then child choirs with strings and drums contorted to extraterrestrials arriving from another dimension. the Glittering and sunny, “Soil Bolt” feels like a step outside into the flowing fields outside of Dorsett with bird calls in the distance.

As songs pass from one to the next you will often hear an effect that sounds like you are passing from astral plane to the next. Mystical, beautiful, glitchy and out of this world, Lei Line Eon feels like a portal into a world that remains hardly seen by the uninitiated. Take the time to explore this with Iglooghost through this album and his guide to the practice.

Pick up the album in various forms here.