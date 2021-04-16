Alternative Transportation Spring Gear Guide - Get the essential kit for your human powered adventures

Whether you are on foot, bike, ebike, or skateboard - here is a list of kit that will keep you moving in the right direction

Spring has sprung, and it's time to get out there and enjoy some of that temperamental weather. Magnetic's editors have put together a gear guide to help you make the most of your urban commute or recreational cruise during this unpredictable season. Whether you are cruising on your ebike, pushing along on your skateboard, or just doing it biped style, there is something in here for you. So we might not be hitting any music festivals this season, but we can certainly head out and have some fun in the great outdoors.

Check out these two ebikes we just review, the KBO Breeze and Ride1Up Roadster V2 are both great ways to get around and come in quite a bit less than most bikes in their class on the market.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Affinity Carbon Fiber Tire Levers (MSRP) 29.95

If you are riding on city streets, rocky trails, or even on paved bike paths, there is always a chance you are going to blow a tire. We believe in the motto "be prepared," and the Affinity Carbon Fiber Tire Levers are perfect companions. They are light, ergonomically perfect, durable and are carbon and allow rim friendly. So make sure you pack a foldable pump, patch kit, extra tubes, and these levers - because you never know when you might run into trouble, whether it's a nail or a thorn, something is eventually coming for you.

These levers are constructed of 3k + unidirectional carbon fiber and optimized 3 dimensional shapes to achieve maximal strength and stiffness.

HipLok DX (MSRP $89.99)

Bike locks are a basic necessity these days, especially in urban environments that are more prone to bike theft. U-locks have been the longtime standard for the best protection, but they are heavy, sometimes cumbersome, and can make riding a drag. The HipLok attempts to solve the classic issues with a couple of features that make it unique. First, it has a built-in clip so you can secure it to your belt or bag straps; for short rides, this is great for sure. Second, if you're doing a longer ride, the small size and lightweight make it doable to just stash in a backpack or saddlebag. The HipLok DX gives you a gold level security rating and features a double dead lock and anti-rotation licking combine with a 14mm hardened steel shackle. Despite its small size, it's still pretty easy to lock up bigger bikes, like an ebike, on standard racks. So drink your beer in confidence because your bike is pretty damn safe.

Features:

Maximum Security D Lock

Double Dead Lock

Anti-rotation Locking

14mm Premium Hardened Steel Shackle

Patented Clip + Ride System

Gold Sold Secure

3 X Coded Replaceable Keys

Weight: 1098g

Locking Area: 15cm X 8.5cm

adidas Sport Sunglasses SP0018 (MSRP $140)

If you are going for serious rides, you will want some sunnies that can handle the elements and are comfortable enough for the long haul. We all know the 80s are back, so adidas sunglasses has delivered with on-point style and the technology to boot. Whatever your sport is, these shades will help you stay focused and cool during the action. With an aeration system that prevents fog ups, lenses that help protect your eyes from UV light and enhance contrast, and a lightweight frame - these are hard to beat. You can even get a better fit with adjustable nope pads. So whether you are on the bike, on foot, or rocking a Hawaiian shirt and neon socks during the music festival (live stream), the adidas SP0018s are the jam.

Lander Skateboard (MSRP $149 complete)

Leave it to Los Angeles to come up with a skateboard that looks and feels like this! Lander Skateboards have a unique approach to skateboard design, and we love everything about it. From the stylee holes all over the deck to the nice and easy ride for such a short board. Not only are they designed in LA, but they are built there as well with a proprietary blend of fiber-reinforced Nylon and recycled content. Now you can not only look good but feel good about your board - go, green baby. Who says LA doesn't have a soul? This is the perfect little sidewalk stick for cruising to the beach or pushing down your neighborhood sidewalks to grab a morning coffee. The wheels are just fat enough to handle the lumps and just long enough to keep nonrippers stable, unlike those other dinky plastic boards. Get one for your summer shredding or cruising, or just put it on your wall as art because it's so f'ing cool.

SPECS

26.5"L x 9"W, 5.5#

Trucks - 156mm Hanger / 8.625" Axle, Forged 356 T6 Aluminum Hangers and Baseplates

Wheels & Bearings: 59mm DIA x 38mm W, 80A Durometer Hardness; Precision Bearings

Packaging - 100% recycled cardboard and biodegradable ink, artwork by Sam Harkham

Coyote Long Board by Loaded Boards (MSRP $199 Complete)

The Coyote is the ultimate mid-size longboard, we would almost call it an old-school full sizer, but it's just a tad bigger. So for all of you that remember the Bones Brigade days, you are going to LOVE this board. The Coyote is the perfect get-around board that still is light and short enough to get trickly on; watch the video - told yah. Even if you aren't popping ollies or grinding curbs, the Coyote is the perfect smooth-riding companion to get you around town. It's stable, sucks up the bumps, and a blast on the downhill sections - carve, carve, carve. The fat kick tail and subtle concave give you serious maneuverability, it almost feels like your feet are glued to the board. The board is made from a 7-ply maple for the perfect amount of stiffness and pop. Great construction along with a custom graphic by artist Hola Lou (holalou.com) make this a top pick for spring/summer cruising.

SPECS

Length: 30.75” / 78.1 cm

Width: 8.375” / 21.3 cm

Wheelbase: 17.5” / 44.5 cm

Profile: rocker

Weight (deck only): 2.8 lbs / 1.3 kg

Chrome Industries Merino Cobra 3.0 Hoodie (MSRP $180)

The team at Chrome have been developing urban cycling gear for over 25 years, so needless to say they are good at what they do and we are huge fans. The Cobra hoodie has been part of the line for a decade and is now in its third iteration, aka the Merino Cobra 3.0.

Anyone who spends a lot of time outside knows that merino wool is an incredible fabric, from keeping you comfortable to resisting stink to wicking away moisture, it's hard to beat. The 3.0 ups the ante with a fantastic blend of merino and recycled poly, so you get the functionality of wool with the longer-lasting durability of the poly. This is the perfect sweatshirt for those cooler Spring rides, with all the right features and the ideal cut for more hardcore urban cyclists.

The 3.0 features an updated two-way zipper, reinforced thumb loops, a full pass-through back pocket, front handwarmer pockets, and a form-fitting cut. So whether you are out for a casual ride or just a leisurely walk, this hoodie will be you're new best friend. Oh, did we mention it's soft and cozy too... yeah we said cozy.

Specs: