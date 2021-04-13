ARC Music Festival Announces Chicago Debut Over Labor Day Weekend With Eric Prydz, Adam Beyer, Nicole Moudaber

Courtesy of PR

The hopeful festival announcements continue for the summer with a new festival entirely coming to Chicago this Labor Day Weekend. ARC Music Festival will debut September 4-5 2021 in Chicago’s Union Park with an impressive lineup of house and techno artists. Among those on the initial bill include Gene Farris, The Martinez Brothers, Will Clarke, Eric Prydz (and Cirez D), Derrick Carter, Adam Beyer, Luciano, Bob Moses, Nicole Moudaber, DJ Heather and more.

Eric Prydz will perform under his three main aliases in Chicago that weekend – Eric Prydz, Cirez D and then a Pryda closing party for festival ticket members only at RADIUS. Elrow is hosting a full stage at ARC over the two days. There will be four stages at the festival.

Other parties in Chicago will be announced at some point, plus more additions to the lineup as well. Attendees can sign-up for the exclusive pre-sale immediately at ARCmusicfestival.com. General tickets will be on-sale April 15th with payment plans and travel packages coming soon.

COVID protocols will be put in place according to the event organizers. “A comprehensive safety plan and protocol will be made available in advance of the event based on state and local regulations,” say the ARC team. “Organizers continue to follow guidance from local authorities on the matter and will be communicating the necessary policies and requirements to attendees closer to the event.”

Obviously do what you feel safe doing with events this summer. See the full lineup below.