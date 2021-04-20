Beatport Will Accept Bitcoin For Payments Starting In June

Music for Future Dance Floors Cover Art Beatport

Beatport will soon accept Bitcoin for payments beginning in June. It says it will be the first digital music retailer to accept Bitcoin for purchases. There have been other music companies that operate with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

In addition to accepting Bitcoin in June, Beatport is launching a NFT Audio/Visual compilation titled Music for Future Dance Floors that will be released this Friday, April 23 via crypto.com. The drop will happen here.

The NFT will arrive with unreleased tracks from Sasha, Charlotte de Witte, Boys Noize, Pan-Pot, a new collaboration between Nic Fanciulli and Alec Monopoly called “Sold As Seen” and a bonus track from Sama' Abdulhadi. It will be featured with visual art from Berlin-based Leif Podhajsky, who has spent years collaborating with the likes of Bonobo, Tame Impala and the Sydney Opera House.

Beatport has more NFT A/V compilations planned in the future.