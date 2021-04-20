Beggars Group & Ninja Tune Pledge To Going Carbon Negative

The two label groups have outlined plans how they will do it.

Beggars Group—the record label group that comprises 4AD, Matador, Rough Trade, XL Recordings, and Young—and Ninja Tune, which includes Big Dada and Technicolour and works with Brainfeeder, have announced a pledge to go carbon negative. This means that they would be removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than putting into it.

Beggars Group says that it will count all carbon emissions along its supply chains and expect that the UK-managed operations are carbon negative by the end of 2022. The US managed operations will hit this goal by 2024.

Beggars on their website has an outline of their emissions and how they plan to lower them. Beggars says it will half its total supply chain-related carbon emissions by 2030. According to the group, it will “identify and adopt lower-impact vinyl and CD production techniques.” They will reduce travel, optimize logistics and more.

Ninja Tune says it is committed to being carbon neutral by the end of 2021 and will be carbon negative beyond that.

“We will measure our environmental impacts and emissions, continue to work on reductions, and balance our remaining impacts using tree planting, rainforest protection and other carefully chosen and audited real world actions to balance our impacts,” says Ninja Tune on their website.

To get to this level, Ninja Tune will take action in several different spheres. It will replace its central gas heating system at its offices with electric air-source heat pumps. It will not own or operate any vehicles. NT currently gets its electricity from renewable sources and is installing more solar panels in London. More packaging will be done with less waste and recycled goods, plus offsetting investments.

They also say they will work with the wider music business to be carbon neutral by a target date of 2030 and music streaming by 2026.