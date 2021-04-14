Bob Moses, A-Trak, Julien Baker, The National Auction Prizes, Experiences For Climate Action Campaign
A slew of musicians, labels and events across genres are taking part in Propeller’s NOW: Climate Action Campaign, with the aim of generating millions of actions for climate in 2021, kicking off around Earth Day (April 22nd). The musicians, labels and event brands will create custom prizes like a custom Solé Bicycle and other fan incentives that will benefit leading environmental groups like NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).
Lil Dicky will offer a trip to a location to see the impacts of climate change firsthand. A-Trak, Beach Bunny, Julien Baker, Kill The Noise, Lord Huron, The Head And The Heart, The Midnight, The National, Young The Giant will design custom Solé Bicycles. AC Slater, Bob Moses, Craze, Lauren Ruth Ward and Lawrence will all offering prizes and virtual experiences. You can win a virtual studio tour with Bob Moses. Sub Pop Records and Z2 Comics will donate exclusive prize packs and additional prizes will announced from BUKU Festival, Deep Tropics Festival, Elements Festival, MUNA, Nothing, nowhere., Of Monsters And Men and Sebastian Javier.
Entering to win the prizes can involve donating, joining causes and more. See the full list of announced artists below. More will be added to the campaign as the year goes on.
NOW: CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN - ARTISTS
AC Slater
A-Trak
Beach Bunny
Bob Moses
Craze
Julien Baker
Kill The Noise
Lauren Ruth Ward
Lawrence
Lil Dicky
Lord Huron
MUNA
Nothing, nowhere.
Of Monsters And Men
Sebastian Javier
The Head And The Heart
The Midnight
The National
Young The Giant
NOW: CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN - FESTIVALS & MORE
BUKU Festival
Deep Tropics Festival
Elements Festival
Sub Pop Records
Z2 Comics