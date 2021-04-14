Bob Moses, A-Trak, Julien Baker, The National Auction Prizes, Experiences For Climate Action Campaign

A slew of musicians, labels and events across genres are taking part in Propeller’s NOW: Climate Action Campaign, with the aim of generating millions of actions for climate in 2021, kicking off around Earth Day (April 22nd).

Bob Moses Cr: Lucas.Mk

A slew of musicians, labels and events across genres are taking part in Propeller’s NOW: Climate Action Campaign, with the aim of generating millions of actions for climate in 2021, kicking off around Earth Day (April 22nd). The musicians, labels and event brands will create custom prizes like a custom Solé Bicycle and other fan incentives that will benefit leading environmental groups like NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

Lil Dicky will offer a trip to a location to see the impacts of climate change firsthand. A-Trak, Beach Bunny, Julien Baker, Kill The Noise, Lord Huron, The Head And The Heart, The Midnight, The National, Young The Giant will design custom Solé Bicycles. AC Slater, Bob Moses, Craze, Lauren Ruth Ward and Lawrence will all offering prizes and virtual experiences. You can win a virtual studio tour with Bob Moses. Sub Pop Records and Z2 Comics will donate exclusive prize packs and additional prizes will announced from BUKU Festival, Deep Tropics Festival, Elements Festival, MUNA, Nothing, nowhere., Of Monsters And Men and Sebastian Javier.

Entering to win the prizes can involve donating, joining causes and more. See the full list of announced artists below. More will be added to the campaign as the year goes on.

NOW: CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN - ARTISTS

AC Slater

A-Trak

Beach Bunny

Bob Moses

Craze

Julien Baker

Kill The Noise

Lauren Ruth Ward

Lawrence

Lil Dicky

Lord Huron

MUNA

Nothing, nowhere.

Of Monsters And Men

Sebastian Javier

The Head And The Heart

The Midnight

The National

Young The Giant

NOW: CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN - FESTIVALS & MORE

BUKU Festival

Deep Tropics Festival

Elements Festival

Sub Pop Records

Z2 Comics