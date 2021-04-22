Brian Eno Launches Climate Change & Environmental Sustainability Fund EarthPercent

The initiative wants to help the music industry tackle its environmental footprint.

Brian Eno Shamil Tanna

Brian Eno has launched an initiative that could help the music industry tackle its environmental footprint. He has launched EarthPercent, which asks artists, companies and other institutions in the music business to pledge a small percentage of their income to EarthPercent, which will then be “directed to the most impactful organizations dealing with climate change.”

"Many within the music industry want to do something to address the climate crisis but simply don't know how, which is why EarthPercent is working with scientists and experts to identify and fund the most promising solutions,” explains Eno.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They aim to raise $100 million from the industry by 2030 and invest in improving the environmental impacts of the music industry, reducing greenhouse gases, conserving nature and more.

EarthPercent is formed in partnership with music industry climate initiatives Music Declares Emergency, Julie's Bicycle, and A Greener Festival. The process of using the money will be overseen by an advisory panel of scientists, politicians, climate experts and youth activists.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website