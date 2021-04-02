BROCKHAMPTON Release Single “COUNT ON ME" & Detail New Album Tracklist

BROCKHAMPTON Conor Cunningham

BROCKHAMPTON have detailed their upcoming album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE that will drop next week. To help push the record that may be one of their last, the group has released a new single “COUNT ON ME.” ROADRUNNER will feature the likes of A$AP Rocky, Charlie Wilson, JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown and A$AP Ferg.

The group released last month their track with Danny Brown “BUZZCUT” that was a jolt of energy to the system. Now “COUNT ON ME” shows a very differing and melodic side to what this album might be.

This week Kevin Abstract said that BROCKHAMPTON was releasing two more albums, including ROADRUNNER, and “these will be our last.” This has people speculating that they are breaking up at the end of the year, but they have said that previous albums would be their last, so we will just have to see.

ROADRUNNER will be released on April 9 via Question Everything/RCA Records. See the tracklist below and pre-order the record here.

Tracklist

1. BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)

2. CHAIN ON (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

3. COUNT ON ME

4. BANKROLL (feat A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg)

5. THE LIGHT

6. WINDOWS (feat. SoGone SoFlexy)

7. I’LL TAKE YOU ON (feat. Charlie Wilson)

8. OLD NEWS (feat. Baird)

9. WHAT’S THE OCCASION?

10. WHEN I BALL

11. DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY

12. DEAR LORD

13. THE LIGHT PT. II

BONUS TRACKS (PHYSICAL FORMATS ONLY):

1. ROBERTO’S INTERLUDE

2. JEREMIAH

3. SEX

4. PRESSURE / BOW WOW (feat. ssgkobe)