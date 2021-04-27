Burning Man Cancels 2021 Event, Looks Forward To 2022

Burning Man Jordan Ching

Burning Man is being postponed to 2022. The event announced today, April 27, that despite the progress being made to fight the pandemic in the United States, they didn’t feel they could hold their annual gathering in the Black Rock City in 2021.

“Although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to resolve in the time we have,” say Burning Man on their journal. “We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“This is not a decision that weighs on just one specific issue; rather, it’s a combination of problems that in an ever-changing world resist certainty to move forward.”

The event generally draws around 80,000 people to Black Rock desert around 100 miles north of Reno. There had been consideration of requiring vaccines, though they won't need to worry about that this year.

Instead of the in-person event, there will be digital events in the two weeks before Labor Day, August 21 to September 5. They encourage people to organize with their crews now for projects and events.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Burning Man does note that Black Rock Desert will be open to the public, though anyone who wishes to use will need to be entirely self-sufficient. The website has guides on what to know before going, leaving no trace (very important) and doing BM right.