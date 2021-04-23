Butterfly Ali Announces R&B-SOUL-FUNK-Filled Debut EP ‘PREACHER’S KID’

Today, Butterfly Ali has announced his debut EP, which follows on from his "Pray For 'Em" single released late last year. Much like what we have heard from him so far, Preacher’s Kid looks to cement him as a bright and uplifting name on the neo-soul scene. Taking his cues from the classic funk and soul sound before filtering it through his own energetic lens, this new five-track collection is set to see him blossom into the fully-fledged superstar he has shown himself to be.

The new single "Testimony" opens up the new collection and makes a bold statement about his influences. Inspired heavily by the gospel sound and his religious background, he wears his flamboyant persona on his sleeve throughout this new cut, inviting us into his world of bold and exciting sonic flavors. Check out the video below, and grab your copy here.