Caribbean Songwriter Navy Shares Soulful, Hip-Hop Single ‘One Shot’

Proudly representing the island of Dominica in the Caribbean, songwriter and performer Navy returns with the infectious, powerful and irresistible groove on "One Shot." Full of character, driven by her unique vocal tone over a delicious half-time beat, it’s a unique insight into the sound of what Navy describes as "Island Pop."

A key member of the Caribbean music community, her outstanding musical output is as much about representation, as it is creating straight up soulful anthems. Working with a full creative team based in the Caribbean Pretty Boy Worldwide, she’s also a huge advocate for singing in Creole, a historic language created by slaves in the Caribbean to communicate with each other.

Creole differs from island to island, although it always has similar roots - “I don’t want to sound American, I don’t want to sound British, although I can, but being yourself is going to take you where you need to go,” she says. “Traveling outside of the Caribbean opened my eyes as to how important it is to stand up for what I am. I’m not about to change my skin color or pretend I’m something or someone I’m not. You either accept me or you don’t, there are millions of artists out there. If you don’t like my stuff, move along.”

The new single "One Shot" comes accompanied by a stellar visual, showcasing the beautiful surroundings of her community in the Caribbean. Check out the full video below.

