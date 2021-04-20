As the world opens up and people begin to travel again, here’s some recommended CBD products designed to help reduce the rigors of travel, as well as help travelers relax upon arriving at their destination.

Oregrown, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, High Falls Hemp, The Verde Collection, Aqueous Wellness CBD Photo credit: Oregrown, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, High Falls Hemp, The Verde Collection, Aqueous Wellness

Finding Skin Care Relief on the Go with CBD

Find relief from aches and pains with Oregrown’s Cool Relief Hemp Balm (2 oz.) made using 500mg broad spectrum CBD grown using organic and sustainable means. The other natural ingredients in this balm include safflower seed oil, olive fruit oil, beeswax, cannabis sativa seed oil, menthol, cinnamon bark oil, clove leaf oil, rosemary leaf oil, peppermint oil, cayenne fruit powder, and broad spectrum CBD distillate.

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics produces a line of CBD creams designed for a range of conditions. Their Natural CBD Relief Cream provides a cooling sensation thanks to essential oils of eucalyptus and peppermint. Other creams include their Natural CBD PMS Cream, Natural CBD Cream, and Natural CBD Sleep Cream.

For a soothing combo High Falls Hemp’s (2 oz.) soothing CBD lotion delivers comfort and renewal due to the therapeutic effects of 100% natural hemp, aloe, calendula and avocado oils. Pair this with their CBD lip balm made with full-spectrum CBD, natural beeswax, and a unique blend of coconut oil, sweet almond oil, and essential oil of spearmint. They also make a 1500mg full spectrum CBD tincture in a convenient .5 ounce travel size designed to create a healing and soothing sensation, along with CBD gummies in citrus and pomegranate.

From the Verde Collection comes PrazaMana, a bioavailable USDA Organic Full Spectrum CBD oil designed to help revitalize the skin and nurture the spirit. Other ingredients include Vitamin C, organic copaiba oil, hyaluronic acid, and organic meadowfoam oil. Another brand in their portfolio is FoCo Organics, makers of high-quality, small batch, 100% organic CBD tinctures and relief body sticks.

Refresh one’s face after a day of travel with Aqueous Wellness’ full spectrum face mist and body spray. This 4 ounce bottle contains 40mg of full-spectrum nano hemp oil extract infused with lavender and rose essential oils.

Get Going with CBD Gummies

CBD gummies and other candies are a discrete portable way to consume CBD on the go. Here’s a few recommendations of products that actually taste like candy not cannabis.

Pure Craft CBD’s Nano CBD Infused Vegan Broad Spectrum Gummies (25mg per gummy) come in assorted fruit flavors and infused with USA-grown Nano-Optimized Broad Spectrum CBD, which produces an effective and deep sensation. Pair this with their Nano-Optimized Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil available in 100mg, 200mg, and 300mg doses and vanilla, peppermint, tropical, orange, and blueberry flavors.

Those looking for lighter dose options should check out Earlybird CBD gummies made with full spectrum hemp oil with approximately 2.5mg of THC and 12.5mg of CBD in each gummy. In addition, consider Green Roads CBD Relax Bears with 10mg CBD in each sweet n’ sour gummy. (They also make a travel size muscle & joint relief CBD cream). Also, at only 5mg per gummy, Happy Place CBD gummies are ideally designed for those looking to eat an entire bag of gummies.

CBD Drinks on the Go

Daytrip, Shop Canopy, Lifted Made CBD Drinks Photo credit: Daytrip, Shop Canopy, Lifted Made

Refresh and balance one’s body with these CBD infused beverages. Daytrip with 10mg CBD per can is infused with their proprietary Foliole Nexus Technology that minimizes the CBD particle size and infuses it into sparkling water. Choose from cherry, coconut pineapple, lemon lime and tangerine flavors. For another calming CBD effect, check out Quatreau, a CBD-infused sparkling water with 20mg of premium U.S. grown hemp-based CBD per can. Available in a range of favored including cucumber + mint, passionfruit + guava, ginger + lime, and blueberry + acai. Also, consider upgrading one’s water with Lifted Made’s URB Nano CBD Water Enhancer. Each packet contains 10 mg of water soluble nano CBD and is available in mango, watermelon, lemon, or blue razz flavors.

Travel with CBD Tinctures, Softgels and Capsules

CBD Tinctures, Softgels and Capsules Photo credit: Papa & Barkley, River Organic, Blue Forest Farms, Equilibrium, Crappy’s Feel Better, COOKIES

Here’s a range of options designed for those looking for a discrete way to consume CBD on the go. Papa & Barkley’s CBD Releaf Drops come in a convenient .5 ounce travel size. Each bottle contains 450mg CBD made using a whole plant infusion process with cannabis sativa (hemp) grown in the United States. Choose from a light lemongrass ginger or a natural flavor. Also, their full CBD line of products include a relief balm, body lotion, and CBD cream available in travel friendly sizes.

For another full spectrum option, consider River Organics’ Full Spectrum Organic CBD Tinctures that are sustainably farmed, cultivated and hand-harvested at optimal bloom. They are available in 300mg, 600mg, and 900mg in citrus, mint, and natural flavors. They also manufacture Full Spectrum Organic Massage Oils designed to help massage away stress and aches after a day of travel.

Blue Forest Farms Hemp #04 Inspire with CBD-V in 5000mg is a lemon tincture that works well paired with one’s morning coffee to provide an added boost of energy and focus. Available in 600mg, 1200mg, and 5000mg. Pair this with their #07 In the Raw Full-Spectrum Softgels with CBDA, CBGA, CBCA, CBDVA and THCA packed with with terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids, and chlorophyll. Also, Kannaway’s Pure CBG Liquid (1 oz.) contains 1000mg CBD bonded with MCT oil that helps elevate one’s mood.

Those looking for a way to ease into the CBD experience might want to check out Equilibrium’s Daily Soft-gels (10mg each), a slow release product with long-lasting effects. These pills are single-sourced, hand-harvested, non-GMO, gluten free, and organic.

From Crappy’s Feel Better comes a line of THC-free natural CBD tablets designed for a range of conditions. Choose from Fade Fighter, Party Prep, Power Down, Bounce Back, Go Getter, and Chill Out. Their sample packages contain three tablets in a resealable trial pack that allows one to experiment to find the product that works best for one’s particular needs.

For a new and energizing experience, consider COOKIES, a capsule containing blended non-psychedelic mushrooms, CBD, CBD, CBN and terpenes. For daytime use, choose their Clarity capsules that contain invigorating Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms alongside mood-lifting CBG, CBD, and terpenes. Then at night, switch to Bed Head capsules filled with a five-in-one blend of immunity-boosting organic mushrooms, CBD, CBN, and terpenes.

Get to Sleep While On the Go with CBD

Zenbarn Farms, Toastyy, Plant Love, SalTerrae CBD Photo Credit: Zenbarn Farms, Toastyy, Plant Love, SalTerrae

After a day of travel, find relief from aches and pains and rejuvenating one’s body with Zenbarn Farms’ bath bombs. These hypoallergenic bath bombs contain 100mg of full-spectrum hemp oil extract and infused with lavender, eucalyptus, and Epsom salt.

Toastyy’s Sunset (900mg) allergy-friendly vegan THC and GMO free tablets are formulated with pure CBD isolate and infused with melatonin and chamomile to help address issues relating to sleep, fatigue, and irritability. Also, PLUS’ CBNRelief Lychee gummies help one get to sleep and wake up refreshed thanks to 1mg of THC, 2mg of CBN, and 3mg of CBD per piece. This product is available in California, though they have other CBD only products available for shipping to most states.

For another sleep option, check out Plant Love’s full spectrum CBD micro caps containing 25mg of full spectrum hemp per capsule along with a terpene blend of myrcene, linalool, and terpinolene. Pair this with their peaceful extract and on the go recovery roll for added relief during one’s travels.

Finally, those looking to get sensual before sleeping might enjoy SalTerrae’s line of food-grade organic plant-based intimate oils for use alone or with others. Choose from Desire infused with ylang-ylang and frankincense for an intoxicating sensation, Allure with hints of spearmint and black pepper that evoke a warming and cooling sensation, or Passion infused with a hint of cinnamon for a warming sensation.