Daniel Avery Announces New Album Of Music For Live Show 'Together In Static'

Daniel Avery Keffer Gen

Daniel Avery has announced a new album Together In Static. The project is comprised of music created for a socially distanced, live performance that will take place on May 29 at the Hackney Church in London.

Originally, Avery was just going to make a few tracks for the show, but he realized that he had a complete album’s worth of material ready that could be released.

“As with many things this past year, the project took on a power and a life of its own right in front of me,” Avery explains. “The original idea was to simply play a couple of intimate gigs at Hackney Church during the last lockdown. I started to make music specifically for the shows yet, as plans continued to shift, I fell deeper into the waves. I considered a 12” or an EP but by the time I came up for air, I realized I had a complete record I wanted to share. I feel it’s some of my best work and I’m gassed for you all to hear it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The first bit from Together In Static is available to hear now, “Endless Hours” with its entrancing, melodic breakbeats. Together in Static will be released on June 24. The day before, June 23, Avery is doing a live stream gig of the album back at the Hackney Church. Pick up tickets to the show here and pre-order Together in Static here via Mute.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Together In Static Tracklist

1. Crystal Eyes

2. Yesterday Faded

3. Nowhere Sound

4. The Pursuit of Joy

5. Fountain of Peace

6. Together in Static

7. A Life That Is Your Own

8. Hazel and Gold

9. [hope comes in many forms]

10. Endless Hours

11. The Midnight Sun