DMX, Iconic New York & Ruff Ryders Rapper, Dead At 50

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, has died at the age of 50. The iconic New York rapper died today, April 9 after experiencing a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose.

His family released a statement today announcing his death.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," his family said in a statement via Billboard. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Last Sunday, April 4, DMX was placed on life support in a “vegetative state” after the overdose.

There was no one like DMX. His deep voice, signature growl and bark, charisma, confidence and stage presence made him a hit in the late 90’s New York. His debut album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot established him as one of the dominant names in the city with his single “Ruff Riders’ Anthem” that remains a big song in the city ... And Then There Was X was released at the end of 1999 and went number one. It included “Party Up,” a song that took him beyond rap to the mainstream. DMX had unparalleled success on his own terms. DMX leaves behind a legacy that few have been able to or will be able to replicate in hip-hop. He radiated and exuded the pain that many felt and brought it to the masses through a sound that nobody had heard before.