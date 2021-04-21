Just two weeks after announcing it was going ahead in May, EDC Las Vegas is being postponed to October 22-24.

EDC (photo via aLIVE Coverage) (photo via aLIVE Coverage)

EDC Las Vegas has been postponed to October 22-24 according to Insomniac Events Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella. Electric Daisy Carnival had been scheduled to go ahead next month on May 21-23 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but the pandemic made it impossible.

According to Rotella, COVID protocols in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas would prevent EDC from happening.

"As we expected and were assured prior to announcing the festival for May, Nevada state officials announced they would lift social distancing requirements as of May 1, creating a path for EDC to happen with strict safety guidelines in place," Rotella wrote on social media referring to their initial announcement two weeks ago.

"We just had a meeting in Las Vegas this past Friday with police, fire, medical, and other agencies involved with EDC to plan out details surrounding the event," the statement continues. "However, today, Clark County (home of EDC & the Las Vegas Motor Speedway) passed a reopening plan that requires 60% of their residents to be vaccinated before restrictions over large scale gatherings such as EDC can be lifted. It might happen in time, it might not. Either way, we can’t take that risk."

He also notes that the festival was in the midst of being built now and a lineup was going to be announced today.

Clark County on Tuesday, April 20 approved measures that would increase capacity for public gatherings to 80% on May 1 and reduce social distance requirements from six to three feet, according to Billboard. Masks would still be required.

The status of EDC this year had been up in the air with other major spring festivals like Ultra and Coachella getting cancelled due to the pandemic. Rotella announced in a now deleted Instagram post on April 8 that the event was going ahead in May and that attendees should “Book your flights, hotels & shuttles.” This was announced hours after the county had denied the festival’s safety plan. EDC also gave ticket holders the option to move their tickets to next year in May, but now they have the option of transferring to October.

Read his full statement and adjust your plans. The post also has more information about refunds and ticket transfers.