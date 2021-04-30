Burial & Blackdown Release New Joint-EP 'Shock Power of Love'

Burial & Blackdown Shock Power of Love EP Keysound Recordings

Just as Burial fans were awaiting his upcoming Chemz / Dolphinz EP out next month on Hyperdub, he has teamed up with Blackdown and Burial to release a new joint EP out today.

The EP features two tracks from each artist. London-based DJ/producer Blackdown includes a remix of Heatmap's “Arklight,” in addition to a VIP of his track “The Journey,” the original, which came out last year. The VIP adds a little more to the bassline for a bit more energy whenever dancing happens again.

Burial delivers the two longer tracks on the record with “Dark Gethsemane” and “Space Cadet.” Gethsemane is a garden across the Kidron Valley on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem where Jesus prayed and was arrested the night before he was crucified. The song has birds chirping, people shuffling by like they are running and splits into two parts with the second to fight the power -- “we must shock this nation with the power of love” shouts a voice. Burial then offers up one of the more cheery, melodic and soothing tracks we have heard from him in a while with “Space Cadet.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This isn’t the first time these two have combined on a project. Burial and Blackdown last teamed up 15 years ago, when Burial remixed Blackdown’s “Crackle Blues” in 2006.

Pick up the EP here and stream it below.