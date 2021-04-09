EP Review: Solå - Feel What I Feel

Solå Isak Okkenhaug

A rising star in the alt-pop world, Norwegian songwriter Solå has an incredible ability to blend the sounds of the 80’s with a modern production sheen. Being compared with the likes of Robyn, Empress Of and Shura - Her use of big, cosmic synths and pulsating basslines is something that will resonate with fans of synthwave, nu-disco and chillwave. Throughout her new EP Feel What I Feel, released via Norwegian label LEKK, you can hear classic sounds from Roland’s Juno series, Minimoog’s and Yamaha CS-8. It’s undoubtedly a pop record, but with plenty of throwback for the gear heads to enjoy.

Since debuting with the Kitsuné-released single "Dizzy" two years ago, Solå has gone from strength to strength. She’s stepped up her production game working alongside Vetle Junker (Aurora, Softcore untd.) and mixing helmed by Matias Tellez (Boy Pablo, Girl In Red) to create a stunning modern throwback. The project starts with a Christine & The Queens style alt-pop banger "Feel What I Feel." We then see the project flex it’s production muscles with the dreampop banger "B Mine," before "Can’t You See" and "Last Lines" take us to pure Italo Disco heaven.

It’s a glorious project that perfectly sits between the old and the new. The songwriting and production work in perfect harmony and there’s a consistency throughout the tracks without it ever becoming mundane.

Speaking on the project, Solå states:

"My debut-EP is best described as the different stages of heartbreak. From 'Feel What I Feel's description of wanting to stay in the love feeling to 'Can't You See's' hurtful feeling of not feeling adequate, to 'B Mine's feeling of being comfortable on your own, to Last Lines, the last goodbye.

For me it was important to understand my own thoughts and feelings, and it's been a huge help writing about it. Now it is yours, and you may read the songs as you please."

Listen to the EP now.

Facebook // Instagram