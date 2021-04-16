Goldie Releases 'Timeless' 25-Year Remastered Album In Triple Gold Vinyl, CD

Goldie Courtesy of PR

Goldie has released the 25-year anniversary package of his seminal album Timeless.

The album arrives remastered and re-packaged in gold triple vinyl, CD and digital formats. The project was originally announced last year to coincide with the real 25th year anniversary (Timeless was released on July 31, 1995) and over the course of the year, there were remixes, interviews with collaborators, footage from 1995, archival photographer and more unveiled.

Vinyl Goldie

Check out the complete project in its various forms here and go to the website to see all of that archival footage. Vinyl may not be ready just yet, but you can stream the remastered album and pre-order physical copies now.