Gorgon City Detail Third Album 'Olympia,' Share New Single "Tell Me It’s True"

Gorgon City have announced their new album Olympia out in June. The British duo’s third album will come packed with features from Sofi Tukker, DRAMA, Jem Cooke, Hayden James and others. To go with the album announcement, Gorgon City have also released the first track on the LP “Tell Me It’s True” that slowly builds into the sort of house music one comes to expect from GC.

Gorgon City have already released a slew of tracks from the album already like “House Arrest” with Sofi Tukker, “Nobody” & “You’ve Done Enough” with DRAMA, “Burning” with Evan Giia and “Foolproof” with Hayden James and Nat Dunn. We had the collaborators break down “Foolproof for a How It Was Made feature.

The pair say this album is going to a bit clubbier.

“With this record we’ve definitely gone more clubby and have been inspired by the big shows that we played before lockdown,” say Gorgon City about the album. “It’s a bigger sound and lyrically it's different for us.”

Olympia will be released on June 25 via Astralwerks. Pre-order the LP now and see the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Tell Me It’s True

2. Oxygen (with Aura James)

3. You’ve Done Enough (with DRAMA)

4. Dreams (with Jem Cooke)

5. Body Language (with Cami)

6. When You’re Gone

7. House Arrest (with Sofi Tukker)

8. Never Let Me Down (with Hayley May)

9. Sweet Temptation

10. Nobody (with DRAMA)

11. Lost Feelings (with Rose Grey)

12. Tears (with Grace Grundy)

13. Waiting For The Right Time

14. Ecstasy (with Jem Cooke)

15. Foolproof (with Hayden James & Nat Dunn)

16. Burning (with Evan Giia)

17. Thoughts

18. Freedom (with Josh Barry)