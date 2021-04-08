How It Was Made: Deniro - Identifier [DGTL]

Serving up another release by one of techno’s prominent names, DGTL Records recently welcomed back Deniro. The acclaimed techno artist is the moniker of Reynier Hooft van Huijsduijnen, known for his subtle and precise use of melody and rhythm in an intriguing fashion. Having been associated with the festival since 2019, the Dutch DJ/Producer has played at their ADE, Amsterdam, and Digital DGTL editions.

His latest release features 3 high-quality no-nonsense techno cuts, as well as a remix from none other than the mighty Marcel Dettmann. We invited Deniro to break down the release for another edition of How It Was Made.

Words and photos by Deniro

Deniro

General

I really like this concept when you explain the process of making a track and talk about gear! I started with making only digital music on my computer, but when I bought my first hardware synthesizer it became a little bit of an addiction. Couldn’t wait to get out of school, search the web for instructions, and experiment with them. The funny thing is I also used interviews like these to get to know the equipment of my favorite artists. Steve Rachmad for example is one of my biggest inspirations.

How I made these tracks was a bit hard for me to remember. Sunset was made a long time ago. My goal is to make timeless music. Even if you listen to it 20 years later - it still gives you the right feeling. Usually, I make a track and put it away for a year or so. After that time I know it is still the right track and ready to release.

Roland TR-909 en TR-808

I think these two are the favorite of every producer from the ’90s. These machines are just not made like this anymore. The great internal sequencer in combination with the raw sound that comes out of it keeps the energy flowing every time. I use them as a base for all my productions.

Roland TR-909 en TR-808



Identifier

The JX8P is one of my favorite synths. While making this track I was at home just messing around, so couldn’t use the original JX8P. Instead, I used the plug-in. I used a VST plug-in PG8X. This is a JX8P emulation.

I used sampled drum loops of my TR-909 and TR-808 in Ableton. I layered multiple synths-lines using the PG8X plug and put these on top of each other to let the sounds come out one by one by using filters. After I finished the track at home, I went to the studio and let the track go through the Soundcraft Ghostmixer to spice it up a little.

Infrared

For Infrared I used short arpeggiator loops of the Waldorf Pulse. I used the Roland JX-8P as a short base loop. I added an SH-101 laser-like percussion. The delays and reverb I got out of the Ensoniq DP4. The drums are from the TR-909 with the percussion of the TR-727 sampled in the MPC-2000XL. The MPC 2000XL is my go-through machine for percussion. Love that you can drum on pads and feel the rhythm instead of drawing notes in Ableton.

Waldorf Pulse

Ensoniq DP4

Sunset

For Sunset I started with a TR-808 loop. The synth line of this track is the Roland SH-101 triggered by the TR-808. My studio is full of classic Roland equipment.

Roland SH-101

I used the MATRIX-1000 for a continuous sequence. The MATRIX-1000 is maybe a bit underrated in my opinion. I like it because it’s filled with great pre-sets. The only downside is that it is hard to edit.

The strings you hear are from the JX-8P. The vox pads are from the JV-2080, this is a killer pad machine. For almost all effects I used the DP4, which basically contains four units in one.

Roland JX-8P

Marcel Dettman remix

When I heard Marcel wanted to do the remix I was really excited. I have been a fan forever, but who isn’t really?

The remix sounds like a track on M-plant with this Robert Hood vibe, but then with the heavy Marcel Dettmann groove. Personally, I like it when a remix becomes a whole other track. Not really sure what elements he used to make this, but I am very happy with the end result. It’s a great addition to the rest of the tracks on the EP!

Grab your copy of the release here.