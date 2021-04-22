Igloo Launches ECOCOOL Coolers Made From Recycled Plastic

Igloo has also launched two new Packable Puffer cooler bags with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.
Author:
Publish date:
ECOCOOL Igloo Cooler

ECOCOOL Igloo Cooler

With Earth Day, a lot of brands are announcing new products that push towards more environmentally conscious consumption. Igloo has released its ECOCOOL collection — the world’s first hardside coolers made with recycled plastic. There are five new coolers in total in this collection. It has also released Packable Puffer cooler bags featuring REPREVE fabric and Primaloft insulation, both made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

The new ECOCOOL collection includes five cooler styles each made in the USA with recycled plastic resins. The recycled materials are post-consumer plastic from discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs that would normally end up in landfills.

Get your coolers and bags on their website here.

Related Content

Nanoloft Rumpl Blanket
Sustainability

Rumpl Adds New Blankets To Post-Consumer Recycled Collection

RZA Winter Jacket PETA
Sustainability

RZA, PETA Launching Vegan Winter Puffer Jacket Made With Recycled Ocean Plastic

Lifeproof wake phone cases
Sustainability

LifeProof Releases WAKE Phone Cases Made From Recycled Ocean-Based Plastic