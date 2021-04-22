Igloo Launches ECOCOOL Coolers Made From Recycled Plastic

Igloo has also launched two new Packable Puffer cooler bags with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

With Earth Day, a lot of brands are announcing new products that push towards more environmentally conscious consumption. Igloo has released its ECOCOOL collection — the world’s first hardside coolers made with recycled plastic. There are five new coolers in total in this collection. It has also released Packable Puffer cooler bags featuring REPREVE fabric and Primaloft insulation, both made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

The new ECOCOOL collection includes five cooler styles each made in the USA with recycled plastic resins. The recycled materials are post-consumer plastic from discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs that would normally end up in landfills.

Get your coolers and bags on their website here.