IMS Ibiza Postponed Until April 2022 Due To Pandemic

It seemed unlikely IMS Ibiza could put on the event next month, but this confirms it.

IMS Ibiza Destino Pacha Pool Courtesy of PR

International Music Summit (IMS) Ibiza has announced it will postpone any plans for a 2021 conference (there didn’t seem to be any publicly) to do one in 2022. This will be the second year running it has had to cancel due to the pandemic. Instead IMS Ibiza has announced dates for 2022 from April 27 to May 1 at Destino Pacha Resort.

The conference will be hosted with SheSaid.So in partnership with Pioneer DJ.

“As the majority of the world is still in the grip of the pandemic, it feels irresponsible to encourage our community to gather together until it is safer to do so. Therefore, the next IMS Ibiza event will now be 27th April - 1st May 2022, a time which feels very realistic for a huge coming together of our industry,” says IMS Co-Founder Ben Turner in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“IMS was created at a time of crisis for electronic music, we have galvanized the genre before, and we remain committed to supporting the industry that we love. The next edition of IMS Ibiza will mark a huge reset for the industry, for the world, and for IMS.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

IMS has already announced a bunch of what will be in store for next year. There will be a new Technology Trade Fair with leading tech companies. IMS College Education Zone will include workshops and masterclasses. There will be an ARETÉ wellness platform open to all delegates at no cost, courtesy of Pioneer DJ. The conference will have more networking opportunities including 1-1 speed networking with promoters, agents & bookers.

Badge holders will have access to Ibiza club openings & satellite events across the island. IMS Dalt Vila closing celebration at the 2,500-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site. SheSaidSo will host safer space featuring their own curated content series.

Super early bird Delegate badges and hotel packages for the 2022 edition of IMS Ibiza will be available soon.