In Conversation: Nastia

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Over the past 10 years, Ukrainian super DJ Nastia has become one of the most prominent figures in the techno world, combining blistering track selection with a fun and infectious energy. While some might view her as another female DJ, one look into her work ethic and tireless commitment to providing opportunities to other lesser known artists will tell another story. Since launching her imprint Nechto, she's given a platform to extremely talent artists who might otherwise never have had the chance to show their work to the world.

While the world was shut down, Nastia continued working and launched her most ambitious project yet, Scary Beautiful. While simple in concept, the execution was a different story, and in this episode of In Conversation, we discuss its origins, how she kept the stress from becoming to great, and how she even got to this point in her life at all.

