Lea Porcelain's Julien Bracht Announces Debut Album

Fresh off his remix for Grimes, Lea Porcelain's Julien Bracht has announced his debut album out in June. Taken from the forthcoming album, Dreams of Euphoria is a deep and gritty number that hits the title right on the mark. Sweeping pads engulf the listener as the driving bassline moves the track forward. Simplistic percussion adds texture while still allowing the main string section to shine through. Julien's album will be released on June 11th in digital and vinyl formats.