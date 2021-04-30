Lights Out Premiere: Joseph Ray - Lose My Mind [Big Beat]

Joseph Ray - Lose My Mind [Big Beat]

Today, Lights Out brings you another exclusive premiere from none other than Nero co-founder Joseph Ray. Last year he presented to the world a different side of him that people hadn't seen, one that delved deep into the melodic techno realm with a fantastic release on Anjunadeep. His first offering of 2021 is the lead single, Lose My Mind, from his forthcoming EP of the same name.

cc Brooke Ashley Barone

Just when you thought you knew what to expect, Joseph takes us back to the earliest days of his career with a deep, atmospheric jungle cut. Nero has always been known for their epic soundscapes, and that carries over to this release. Right from the get-go, the vast amount of space you feel is engulfing. Throw in a '90s jungle beat and you've got yourself a real winner. Lose My Mind is available now on all platforms, while the whole EP will be available on 5/7.

