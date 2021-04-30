Lights Out Premiere: Mattia Trani - Jungle Business Shit [Pushmaster Discs]
Warping jungle from the Pushmaster Discs founder.
Today, Lights Out brings you another exclusive premiere, this time from Pushmaster Discs founder Mattia Trani. Taken from his forthcoming album, Scenery, "Jungle Business Shit" is a full-on Breakcore leaning jungle cut. The warping intro creates a sense of slight confusion until the drums come in and all hell breaks loose. It almost feels like you've stepped back in time and into a Playstation game from the late '90s. It's refreshing to hear great techno artists push themselves and create music you wouldn't expect them to.
Track: Jungle Business Shit
Artist: Mattia Trani
Label: Pushmaster Discs
Format: Vinyl & Digital
Release Date: May 28, 2021