Lights Out Premiere: Mattia Trani - Jungle Business Shit [Pushmaster Discs]

Warping jungle from the Pushmaster Discs founder.
Author:
Publish date:
Mattia Trani - Scenery [Pushmaster Discs]

Today, Lights Out brings you another exclusive premiere, this time from Pushmaster Discs founder Mattia Trani. Taken from his forthcoming album, Scenery, "Jungle Business Shit" is a full-on Breakcore leaning jungle cut. The warping intro creates a sense of slight confusion until the drums come in and all hell breaks loose. It almost feels like you've stepped back in time and into a Playstation game from the late '90s. It's refreshing to hear great techno artists push themselves and create music you wouldn't expect them to. 

Track: Jungle Business Shit
Artist: Mattia Trani
Label: Pushmaster Discs
Format: Vinyl & Digital
Release Date: May 28, 2021

